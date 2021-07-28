Olympic Games roundup: new American beach volleyball partners win again





TOKYO New US beach volleyball partners Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne will have more time at the Olympics to get to know each other.

The Americans had never played together before their first game in Tokyo on Sunday. They beat Switzerland 21-19, 23-21 on Wednesday to move up to 2-0 in the round robin. They have one game left to play, against Qatar on Friday night.

Gibb qualified for the Tokyo Games with Taylor Crabb as a partner. But Crabb has tested positive for COVID-19 and has stepped down, allowing Gibb to replace him. Bourne was part of the third US team in the qualifying race; each country is limited to a maximum of two places.

Two wins should be enough to put the Americans in the round of 16. At worst, it would put them in a three-way tie for the first and give them a tiebreaker game.

ROW: Romanians Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won the first gold medal in rowing at the Tokyo Games, in women’s pairs.

They rushed in from the start and never gave up on a dominant performance.

The rowing medal events had been delayed by one day due to poor weather forecasts in the middle of a tropical storm.

Once back on the water, the Romanians were never challenged and led by two lengths of boats just 500 meters from the finish. Bodnar and Radis are only 22 years old. Their sprint to victory left the only silver medal fight, where New Zealanders Brooke Donohue and Hannah Osborne edged Dutch boat Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard.

The French team of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias withstood a late charge from the Netherlands over the last 50 meters to win the men’s scull by 0.2 seconds with an Olympic record of 6 minutes, 33 seconds.

China made a strong movement from the start before retreating even with the French and the Netherlands. The Dutch boat of Melvin Twellarr and Stef Broenink briefly held the lead at 1,500 meters.

Boucheron and Androdias quickly knocked down the Dutch with a powerful push that was good enough to hold back a late charge at the finish line.

China Zhiyu Liu and Liang Zhang finished third for bronze.

The Australian women’s four set a new Olympic fastest time to win gold in blustery conditions at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo.

The Australian boat led at each marker but had to fight the Netherlands over the final 50 meters to win in 6 minutes, 15.37 seconds, just 0.34 seconds ahead of the Dutch boat.

Ireland won bronze more than 5 seconds behind.

Windy conditions pushing the rowers to the water park saw the best Olympic times drop quickly as the first three races all set records.

Australia doubled their Olympic gold medal count in rowing as the four men rushed to victory moments after the Australian women claimed their gold.

Australia had risen to the top of the 500-meter bar and were never challenged to take the lead from the finish line as Romania fought a late push from Italy to win the silver medal. Australia’s time of 5 minutes, 42.76, set a new Olympic record.

Italy won bronze.

TUESDAY EVENTS

SOFTBALL: Japan won their second straight Olympic gold medal in softball, beating the United States 2-0 in a heartwarming repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears.

Yukiko Ueno scored a hit in the sixth inning, five days after his 39th birthday, and Japan stifled an American rally attempt with a sixth-inning acrobatic double play that will long be replayed.

Japan were leading 2-0 when Michelle Moultrie shot a single in front of 20-year-old left-hander Miu Goto sixth.

Goto gave Haylie McCleney her first strikeout of the Olympics with a 69 mph hand throw, then gave Janie Reed a single.

With two on and one out, Amanda Chidester lined up a rocket on the third. The ball bounced off third baseman Yu Yamamoto’s left wrist and ricocheted off the perfectly positioned shortstop Mana Atsumi, who pulled out her glove for a backhand throw, then made a Derek Jeter-like jump to the Second baseman Yuka Ichiguchi to pass Moultrie.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Americans opened the match with an 81-72 victory over Nigeria, extending the Americans’ winning streak at the Olympics to 50 games.

Aja Wilson scored 19 points and took 13 rebounds in his debut.

The United States came to Tokyo after two rare exposure losses in Las Vegas earlier this month. The Americans also beat Nigeria by 31 points in this game.

The game was much closer and marked the first time a team has come close to the United States in single digits since losing Russia by four points in the semifinals of the 2004 Athens Games.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: The expected Olympic clash between the two best women’s teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair.

The Americans swept away defending gold medalist China 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday in a pool match that left the Americans leading Pool B and the Chinese looking to win their opening set tournament after two consecutive sweeps to open the Games.

When we face them it’s always a big competition, said US captain Jordan Larson. But in the end, I thought we were in control of what we could on our end of the net. I think it caused them a lot of trouble. Really proud of our team to have imposed itself on them. But we know the history of China and how they were in Rio, you never know what might happen.

China were also swept away by Turkey in the opener, but showed five years ago in Rio de Janeiro just how much group matches can mean soon after losing three out of five before rallying to win the ‘gold. It’s similar to what happened in London in 2012 when Brazil finished fourth in their pool before winning gold, as US coach Karch Kiraly quickly pointed out.

It’s not unusual for a team to struggle in the preliminaries and then ignite with a key quarterfinal victory, he said. I wouldn’t count China at all at the moment. They don’t want to lose 2-0, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do some serious damage in this tournament.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: The United States advanced to the quarter-finals after a 0-0 draw with Australia.

The Americans are looking to win a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. They are also fighting to become the first team to win the Olympics after a World Cup title.

But they made it difficult for themselves at the Tokyo Games. The US team lost to Sweden 3-0 in their opener, ending a 44-game unbeaten streak before rebounding with a 6-1 victory over New Zealand.

MEN’S SWIMMING: The US men’s 12-consecutive gold medal streak in the individual backstroke ended when a pair of Russians beat defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy in the 100-meter.

Evgeny Rylov won the gold medal in 51.98 and his teammate Kliment Kolesnikov took the silver in 52.00. Murphy settled for the bronze medal in 52.19.

It was the first back loss for the American men at the Olympics since the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

They have won 12 consecutive gold medals in the last six Olympics, including Murphy’s 100 and 200 sweep at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

Winning an Olympic gold medal means you are the best in the world, said Murphy. Being third in the world is not to be outdone.

WOMEN’S TRIATHLON: Flora Duffy won the Olympic women’s triathlon, winning Bermuda’s first gold medal and the first medal of any kind since 1976.

Duffy is a former two-time triathlon world champion. She is competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of only two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.

The start of the race was delayed by 15 minutes due to stormy conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she completed the swimming, cycling and running class in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

” Previous

Naomi Osaka quotes the pressure during the Olympic defeat: “A little a lot” This iframe contains the logic required to handle the Gravity Forms powered by Ajax.

Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/07/27/olympics-roundup-japan-beats-u-s-2-0-to-win-softball-gold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos