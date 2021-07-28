Rio Tinto, UK Financial Supervisory Service Public Investigation





Rio Tinto PLC Update

Join myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive Rio Tinto PLC news.

A UK financial watchdog group is investigating a late-executed $6.75 billion underground copper project in Rio Tinto and Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the Financial Supervisory Service is investigating whether a British-Australian company violated listing rules in its disclosures of the value of Oyu Tolgoi in 2018 and 2019.

Rio announced in July 2019 that the underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi would require between $1.2 billion and $1.9 billion in additional capital and would be delayed by 16 to 30 months. He said the difficult ground conditions required rethinking the design and development schedule of the project.

However, some investors and former employees have argued that Rio is aware of problems with the expansion of its copper mines months before it is open to investors.

At the time the postponement was announced, Rio’s CEO was Jean-Sébastien Jacques. He resigned last year in response to investor backlash over the destruction of two ancient Aboriginal rock shelters in Australia.

Rio declined to comment. It has previously stated that it has “continued to comply” with its disclosure obligations related to Oyu Tolgoi’s underground development.

“We cannot comment on individual companies,” the FCA said.

The FCA investigation adds to the company’s $140 billion worth of legal problems. The UK’s Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation in 2017 into how Rio paid consultants working for controversial iron ore deposits in Guinea.

Rio was also charged with fraud by US financial regulators for inflating the value of Mozambique’s coal assets and was fined £27 million by the FCA.

Violation of the FCA’s disclosure rules for Oyu Tolgoi could result in another fine.

This project is one of Rio’s most important growth assets. Upon completion of the underground expansion, it will become one of the largest copper mines in the world, capable of producing nearly 500,000 tonnes of metal per year.

The Oyu Tolgoi plan was plagued by problems and inconsistencies with Ulan Bator. First production at the mine is expected in October 2022.

Rio blamed difficult ground conditions and “geoengineering” issues for most of the setbacks in underground development. However, US hedge fund Pentwater Capital Management has challenged the explanation in a US court.

In documents filed this year as part of a class action lawsuit, PCM alleges that senior management of Rio and its Toronto-listed subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) learned that expansion was in trouble months before the matter was disclosed to investors.

He also said the delays and cost overruns were the result of insufficient “engineering, procurement and construction” of Rio and other contractors for the major mine shaft.

Rio wants to dismiss the case. Earlier, he said the lawsuit was “groundless.”

The FCA investigation comes as an independent consulting group is expected to publish the results of its review of Oyu Tolgoi’s cost overruns and delays.

This review was requested by the Mongolian government, which owns 34% of the project. The remaining 66% is owned by TRQ. After the overrun was announced, the stock price halved.

In a statement, the Mongolian government said, “We expect to receive a final report in early August, under an independent review of the cost overruns and schedule delays of the Oyu Tolgoi underground expansion project.”

“We hope that the final report will clarify many of the issues and various claims surrounding the project and provide a more transparent and complete view of what has happened to the project over the past few years.”

Rio is expected to report results on Wednesday and announce its highest half-year profit in history, fueled by soaring prices of its key commodity, iron ore.

Further report by Kate Beioley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a63f4753-8bfa-4b01-81f7-dd83fd06b3ee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos