Biden to Announce Vaccine Requirement for US Federal Workers Report | Joe biden





Joe Biden says requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus is under consideration as the Delta variant rises.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the president will effectively announce a vaccine requirement for all federal employees and contractors, or undergo regular testing and mitigation requirements, according to a source the network said was close. folder.

As he finished his speech to members of the intelligence community at the office of the director of national intelligence today, Biden answered a few questions from reporters.

A reporter asked Biden if he plans to force the coronavirus vaccination on federal employees.

It’s under study right now, but if you’re not vaccinated you’re not really as smart as I thought you were, Biden said.

Some local and state leaders, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and California Governor Gavin Newsom have already announced such terms for their government employees.

The debate over the broad mandates of vaccines comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their mask guidelines today, which Biden described as another step on our journey to defeat this virus.

I hope all Americans who live in areas covered by the CDC guidelines will follow him, Biden said. I will definitely do this when I travel to these areas.

Biden again urged all eligible Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, saying vaccines are the most important protection we have against the Delta variant.

Biden added that he will outline the next steps in our efforts to get more Americans vaccinated on Thursday.

By following the science and doing our part by getting vaccinated, America can beat Covid, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/27/joe-biden-us-federal-workers-covid-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos