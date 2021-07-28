A third of middle-aged adults in the UK have at least two chronic health problems. | health





More than 1 in 3 middle-aged adults in the UK have at least two chronic conditions, including recurrent back pain, worsening mental health, high blood pressure, diabetes and high-risk drinking, a study found in decline.

A study of Generation X adults born in 1970 found that people who grew up in poorer families were 43% more likely to have multiple long-term health problems than their peers in wealthy families. Those who were overweight or obese as a child, were underweight at birth, and experienced a mental illness as a teenager also had an increased risk of poor health in middle age.

Dawid Gondek, a UCL researcher who wrote the paper, said: This study provides new evidence for national health status in middle age. A significant portion of the population is already in their late 40s, suffering from a number of long-term physical and mental health problems, pointing to severe health inequalities that appear to begin in childhood.

Gondek has urged public health agencies to target middle-aged people with advice on how to care for their health, because in a previous study improvement was associated with higher life satisfaction and income. The health of middle-aged British adults appears to be declining compared to previous generations, he said.

The study is based on data from a nationally representative group of approximately 8,000 British adults who participated in a 1970 UK cohort study more than 50 years old.

In 2016-18, aged 46-48, nurses were asked to report any chronic physical and mental health conditions while checking for diabetes by measuring blood pressure and taking blood samples.

One-third (34%) of adults surveyed had multiple chronic health problems, 26% consumed high-risk alcohol, 21% had recurrent back pain, and 19% experienced mental health problems. 1 in 6 (16%) had high blood pressure, 12% had asthma or bronchitis, 8% had arthritis, and 5% had diabetes in middle age.

Adults from poor backgrounds were nearly 3.5 times more likely to suffer from mental illness and arthritis in their late 40s, and about three times more likely to have poor mental health and high blood pressure.

Those who experienced physical and mental health problems during childhood, including low birth weight, high body mass index, low cognitive skills at age 10, and worsening emotional and behavioral problems at age 16 were more likely to have complex chronic health problems .

Professor George Flovidis of the UCL Center for Longitudinal Studies said: If these connections reflect causality, then policies and practices targeting these key areas in childhood and adolescence can improve the health of future generations and have potential implications for the NHS He said that the pressure could be relieved.

