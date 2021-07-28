Amazing visitor reviews of the UK’s top attractions – which one? News





Unimpressed and cynical vacationers have left some embarrassing reviews on Tripadvisor of the UK’s attractions.

England has a long history and attractions like the Titanic Belfast and the Tower of London bring this vivid past to life. However, not everyone is enthusiastic about the country’s tourism products.

If you search Tripadvisor, you’ll see glowing reviews from visitors who have had a good time, as well as fierce comments from people who are seriously disappointed. Disgruntled day-trippers did not refrain from criticism.

However, all attractions that received interesting comments scored over 75% overall in a recent member survey of Historic British Attractions. Therefore, some of these complaints should be consumed with a little salt.

The reviews below are just my personal opinions, so please check the survey results to get a bigger and fairer image.

5,402 people ranked 100 UK attractions for their value for money, food and drink offerings, lack of crowds and more. Check out the full Historic Landmarks survey results.

UK attractions review Royal Yacht Britannia

At Royal Yacht Britannia, visitors can see Queens’ old quarters and dine like royalty. But one reviewer had a pretty tough experience on the ship.

The reviewer wrote: I got sick while visiting the Royal Yacht. The water was so uneven I thought the queen would have assigned a better boat. Very disappointed that Costa or McDonald’s did not board. won’t come back

Because RYB is locked inside the port, it is not affected by the movement of the waves.

any? Members do not agree. They rated it very highly, giving it an overall score of 90%. They loved the impressive engine room and watched the royal family take a break from downtime.

tower of london

The Tower of London was rated 5 out of 5 for entertainment in the Historic Landmarks Survey. It’s no surprise that guests are entertained with revelations about Britain’s gruesome past, dazzling jewels, and friendly Beefeaters.

However, one visitor came to Tripadvisor to express a dissenting opinion. Now stay away from Queen Elizabeth. You won’t like what they said about your jewelry.

They wrote: It is a door with only four walls and a crown jewel. [they are] From Claire Accessories. cruel.

What do you know? Readers thought of the Tower of London in the results of the Historic Attraction Survey.

Titanic Belfast

From shipyard smells to special effects, Belfast used multimedia to bring Belfast shipbuilding heritage to life and chart the creation and tragic destruction of the RMS Titanic.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit this fascinating attraction every year. Readers rated it as one of Britain’s top 10 historical landmarks.

Not everyone is a fan. One tourist wrote on Tripadvisor: My skull is tired. It’s so boring that I don’t like history at all! So I advise you not to go. Otherwise, you will know what boredom is. Trust me you will soon find out what it is.

If you don’t enjoy history, why would you visit this place? My heart is shaken.

Westminster Abbey

Westminster Abbey is not only a place of worship and royal weddings, it is a World Heritage Site, founded by Benedictine monks in AD 960. Despite its amazing architecture and fascinating history, this review is proof that it cannot please everyone. Think you can’t kneel at church? How strict.

Review includes: Big Church, Dead Celebrities, Q. [sic] Ripped to go in forever, I can’t speak out loud when I do, I can’t kneel in shiny parts and I haven’t seen any ghosts at all.

any? Members agreed that there was a significant queue and crowd, but awarded the monastery a 5 out of 5 for participation. See the full ranking in our Historic Attractions Survey Results.

Stonehenge

A tourist was a bit bewildered by the mysteries of the Stone Circle after visiting Wiltshire’s prehistoric Stonehenge. Perhaps they would have been better off staying at home.

They wrote: Frankly I can’t believe these rocks haven’t been excavated already. Such a boring site. The rock means nothing behind it and it doesn’t matter how you got there. Just a money making plan. worst trip.

Another added that it’s just a big pile of stones and it’s absolutely boring.

Despite these harsh reviews, which one? Members received a Stonehenge score of 79%, combined with their overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending them to others. Many complimented the facility and one commented that the audio guide was excellent.

Planning a trip to Stonehenge? If you are traveling by car, check out the top and lowest rated highway gas stations to plan your trip.

Durham Cathedral

Durham Cathedral may have enthralled medieval pilgrims, but not modern tourists. Here’s their review:[]They should really consider destroying this monster and replacing it with a clean modern building.

Note to reviewers: Would a trip to see a new apartment block suit your taste better?

In contrast, many? The members praised it. One said: A magnificent building in a great location.

Durham Cathedral has been rated as a good value day in England. Check out other places rated as worthwhile outings to help you plan your school summer break.

