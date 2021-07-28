A great moment for American democracy





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made repeated concessions to secure a deal for an independent, non-partisan commission made up of non-politicians to investigate one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history. But after Trump publicly criticized him, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy helped derail his own side’s deal. When Pelosi blocked two of McCarthy’s selections for the select committee she set up instead – both promoting Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud – he boycotted the panel entirely. There are two Republicans on the committee – representatives. Liz Cheney from Wyoming (yes, that Cheney family) and Adam Kinzinger from Illinois – who are likely sacrificing their promising careers to resist Trump’s demagoguery. Cheney is one of the more conservative Republicans in the House, but she argued that the principles at stake justified her joining the Democrats on the committee. “If those responsible are not held to account and if Congress does not act responsibly, it will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic, compromising the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system,” she said. said Tuesday. “We will face the threat of more violence in the coming months and another Jan. 6 every four years. No hope that the committee will change America’s political dynamics. McCarthy and his fellow members of the Trump sect actually blames Pelosi for the invasion of Capitol Hill – claiming she failed to provide sufficient security – even though such responsibilities are beyond her jurisdiction. Let us remember the truth: A sitting president lied about his defeat election fair, called a crowd in Washington, told him to “fight like hell” and watched him fight his way through Congress to disrupt his certification as president from Joe Biden.

The opening of the select committee investigation underscored that the most important divide in American politics today is not between conservatives and liberals. It is between those who keep democracy and those who would like to destroy it for power.

Is it, finally, mission accomplished?

Three days after the September 11 attacks 20 years ago, President George W. Bush declared war on terrorism from a pulpit in the Washington National Cathedral.

“This nation is peaceful, yet fierce when driven to anger. This conflict began when and on other people’s terms; it will end in a way and at a time of our choosing,” Bush said.

That hour is now.

President Joe Biden has announced that he will end the US combat mission in Iraq before the end of the year after also ending US involvement in its longest war, in Afghanistan. The two wars, the most controversial one in Iraq, stemmed from September 11 and Bush’s launch of a global war against terrorism and those who harbor terrorists, and to prevent radical Islamic groups from obtaining weapons of destruction. massive. The fact that weapons of mass destruction were never found in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq helped make the war one of the worst failures of American foreign policy.

Biden’s decision in Iraq is largely semantic. Much of the US mission there is already confined to an advisory, intelligence and training role – designed to stem any full-scale return of ISIS. But the announcement, coupled with the Afghan decision, is no less important because it represents the change of era in foreign policy.

Bush and his fellow hawks defined the fight against radical Islamic terrorism as the dominant battle of the time. Yet 20 years later, the picture has changed. America now sees its greatest threat coming from China. Washington hopes to stay the course on global terrorism with close range operations and air and drone strikes in a number of countries without getting bogged down in wars that last for decades. Sending hundreds of thousands of soldiers to the Middle East, many of whom die or are maimed, now seems, from a time point of view, to have been an approach always doomed to fail.

But the other lesson of the first 20 years of the 21st century is that decisions made by foreign policy sages in Washington can no longer impose America’s will on the world. Much like Biden, America’s enemies also set their own prime times.

