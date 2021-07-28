UK Minister Announces Most Ambitious Plan for Disabled Workers | disability





Ministers have announced plans to help people with disabilities in the workplace, which is part of a broader disability strategy that is considered one of the most ambitious of a generation, but some campaign groups have condemned it as particularly lean in certain policies.

The 120-page strategy, led by the Department of Labor and Pensions, is intended as the first step in an annual process where all departments evaluate how well their policies support people with disabilities.

All previously announced funding, but the first implementation to receive $1.6 billion in funding, is focused on the workplace, working to close the disability employment gap, which currently stands at 28.6%, and address inclusion issues.

Ideas include the possibility of increasing the number of people with disabilities employed by all large corporations, including how many disabled persons are employed by all large corporations, by civilian and reserve forces, MI5, MI6 and official agencies including GCHQ.

There will also be pilot plans for access to employment-adjusted passports for people moving from education to work or changing jobs. Also an online counseling center for people with disabilities and employers covering areas such as flexible work and disability discrimination.

Other regions offer affordable housing for 10% of homes built through government initiatives and improve rail services for passengers with disabilities.

Disability Minister Justin Tomlinson said in his pre-launch speech that this document is an important first step in the effort to create a fully inclusive society for the approximately 14 million people with disabilities in the UK.

Tomlinson said the goal is to unify support for people with disabilities and to highlight issues such as people who have found jobs in new areas but cannot find locally accessible housing.

Tomlinson said he was probably very good at identifying single challenges, but he didn’t solve all the problems in realizing a fully inclusive society.

He said the plan is to have ministers acting as disability advocates regularly challenge new policies. This is not a one-off. This is an annual document that holds us accountable for the promises we make.

Boris Johnson described the strategy applied in the UK as the most extensive effort in the field for more than a generation.

But some charities are skeptical. Disability Rights UK chief executive Kamran Mallick said there was a disappointing lack of strategy on the details of immediate action, medium-term plans and long-term investments.

There were also criticisms of the consultations held from January to April, and about 14,000 responses were received.

Kevin Shinkwin, chair of the Disability Committee at the Center for Social Justice, a Conservative think tank, previously said the strategy risks another car crash due to a lack of participation.

The National Federation of the Blind of the UK has called for Tomlinson’s resignation, saying a key element of the consultation did not work well for users.

Group President Andrew Hodgson said: How can we have a minister willing to use fundamentally flawed data to formulate policies that will affect the lives of people with disabilities for a generation?

