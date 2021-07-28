Reopening of Canada-US border threatened with ‘dramatic’ disruption after strike vote





Risk of border slowdown: Timing of potential strike could complicate Canada’s plan to reopen before it kicks off three days later.

The Trudeau government announced last week that Canada will begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country for discretionary travel on August 9.

Aylward said border officers working to govern, for example, could create dramatic disruptions in the flow of goods, services and people entering Canada.

This could very well undermine Canada’s plan to reopen the Canada-U.S. Border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers, said Aylward, joined by Customs and Immigration Union national president Mark Weber.

Weber said unions have yet to sketch out a specific plan or strategy for strike actions because they believe there is still time to get back to the bargaining table.

Union deadlock: Talks between unions, the border agency and the Treasury Board of Canada dragged on for three years before reaching a deadlock last December.

Weber said data from the government’s own survey of public service employees has long shown the CBSA to be at the bottom of the ladder when it comes to employee satisfaction.

He’s also at the top for issues related to harassment, workplace violence and management bullying, Weber said. These results do not surprise me at all. Our members love the work they do, but they face a toxic work environment at the CBSA that is in dire need of a change.

Weber said CBSA employees are also seeking parity with other law enforcement agencies. The government offered border officers less than it gave the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, he added.

Governments Take: Later Tuesday, Trudeau was asked about the possible strike and whether it could influence his plans to relax border measures for vaccinated Americans.

He said border guards were facing challenges such as downsizing during the pandemic combined with increased responsibilities.

“We are going to work with them and we hope there will be no disruption,” Trudeau told reporters.

A spokesperson for the President of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, reiterated the government’s position on Tuesday that its disappointed PSAC rejected a fair offer. The government says the offer included salary adjustments and provisions consistent with agreements reached with representatives of more than 88% of federal employees.

Our aim is to take constructive steps to move the negotiations forward and we remain open to a return to the negotiating table at any time, the statement said.

Border strike would cripple supply chains: Dennis Darby, president of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, said Tuesday the economy cannot afford another trade disruption. He called on all parties to come back to the table.

Any disruption will have significant impacts on our economic recovery and the flow of essential goods to Canada, Darby said in a statement. This will cripple the ability of manufacturers to obtain essential components and products to support global supply chains and threaten thousands of Canadian businesses.

Border State: Taking a more conservative approach, the Biden administration has renewed restrictions on land crossings between the United States and Canada until at least August 21.

Business leaders, families and lawmakers in districts along the northern border of the United States have been pressuring Trudeau and President Joe Biden for months to reopen shared land crossings to non-essential travel. Following Canada’s announcement last week, attention and pressure was directed to Biden to produce a plan to reopen.

On Monday, the White House said the United States would maintain its current travel restrictions, citing the Delta variant and the increase in cases driven by the highly infectious form of Covid-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the restrictions would likely remain in place over the coming weeks. But Psaki also noted that nothing is undefined.

More from the Prime Minister: Trudeau was also asked on Tuesday whether he had taken the plunge with his plan to ease border controls for American travelers from August 9, given the increase in Delta cases among US travelers. Americans.

The health data indicates quite clearly that allowing travel of fully vaccinated people is low risk, Trudeau told reporters in Moncton, New Brunswick. It’s not zero risk, but it’s low risk.

Trudeau added that he was convinced it was the right step as cases remain low in Canada, which plans to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from other countries from September 7.

The government will move forward gradually and monitor the situation very carefully to avoid going backwards, he said.

And then: Unions say government can avoid strike action by coming back to the table with a fair plan.

Even though we have received the members’ strike voting mandate, a strike is not yet inevitable, Weber said.

