Michael Palin joins Amnesty’s call for urgent redistribution of COVID-19 doses to UK





Amnesty International and actor Michael Palin are redistributing a Covid-19 vaccine to help those most at risk receive a life-saving jab no matter where they live, as Nepal and many other countries continue to battle. Urgently urged the British government to do so. With a fatal health crisis.

In Nepal, more than 1.4 million people at risk received their first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in March and a second dose was due in early June. However, due to a global vaccine shortage, the expected supply did not arrive in Korea, so the deadline was extended to July. After appealing to the international community, Japan tried to fill this gap. But unless the world does more, the lack of access to a Covid-19 vaccine will continue to put Nepal and many other countries behind the fight against COVID-19.

Michael Palin, who joined the Amnesty International emergency call, said:

I have traveled and met many people in Nepal, but I am shocked to learn that over a million lives are at risk in Nepal. I urge the UK government to immediately share vaccine supplies with Nepal and other countries where the most at risk do not yet have access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

I urge the UK government to immediately share its vaccine supply with Nepal and other countries where those most at risk do not yet have access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Michael Palin

From Peru to Tunisia, Indonesia to Papa New Guinea, Covid-19 has claimed millions of lives and continues to wreak havoc. More than 4 million lives are now lost worldwide, health care systems continue to be under pressure, and the light at the end of the tunnel is still out of sight in much of the world, especially where there is a sharp shortage of vaccines.

At our current rate, it is estimated that it will take 57 years to fully vaccinate in all countries, and the latest data show that 85% of the vaccine was administered in wealthy countries, while only 0.3% was administered in low-dose countries. – Income country. Countries like the UK, which have ordered enough doses to vaccinate their entire population at least three times, must now do their part to address global vaccine inequality.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agns Callamard said:

The UK has already vaccinated more than 50% of its population in about six months. Nepal, on the other hand, had only 3.97% of the population fully vaccinated and failed to deliver on schedule amid another wave of deadly infections. These figures paint a complete picture of the unforgivable inequality. Wealthy countries can’t just keep their eyes closed because their neighbor’s house is on fire. We’re not talking abstractly, we’re talking about people’s right to life.

Wealthy countries can’t keep their eyes closed because their neighbor’s house is on fire

Agnes Calamar, Executive Director, Amnesty International

Japan has promised to send 1.6 million doses to Nepal in the coming weeks, but this is sadly a band-aid and not a global solution. Sooner or later, leaders must realize that the virus doesn’t care about borders. We need more drastic action in the international community, especially in wealthy countries like the UK, the European Union, Canada and the US, who are taking unused doses. Most of these can expire at any time. They must do the right thing and urgently implement a comprehensive plan to redistribute these doses fairly around the world. In the future, the UK and other countries will have to give up their rights to the vaccine urgently, and thus increase production to meet global demand.

Nepal is just one of many countries currently facing a severe vaccine shortage. The supply crisis can be addressed in the long term by taking important steps to address vaccine inequality, including ensuring that pharmaceutical companies share knowledge and skills while ensuring that intellectual property does not become an impediment to growing global production.

Amnesty International urges the international community, especially wealthy countries like the UK, to urgently share unused vaccines and take concrete steps to address global vaccine inequality seriously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/07/michael-palin-joins-amnesty-call-for-uk-to-urgently-redistribute-covid-19-doses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos