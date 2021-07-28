Hobby Lobby’s Gilgamesh tablet confiscated in the United States





A Hobby Lobby store in Totowa, New Jersey.

SOPA Pictures | LightRocket | Getty Images

A 3,500-year-old clay tablet purchased by arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby for $ 1.6 million has been confiscated in the United States.

The tablet, which bears part of the Epic of Gilgamesh, a Sumerian poem considered to be one of the oldest works in the world, originated in the region of modern Iraq and was illegally transported to the United States in 2003 and 2014.

A fake letter of provenance was used to sell the tablet on several occasions before Hobby Lobby purchased the item from a London-based auction house in 2014.

The Gilgamesh Dream tablet was seized by law enforcement officers from the Hobby Lobby Bible Museum in Washington, DC in 2019. In a complaint filed in May 2020, prosecutors said the 5×6 tablet inches is considered the property of the Iraqi government and must be returned. The arts and crafts company cooperated in the investigation.

Representatives for Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Ann Donnelly issued an order documenting the surrender of the rare cuneiform tablet on Monday. It is currently stored in Brooklyn, according to the file.

“This confiscation represents an important step on the road to the return of this rare and ancient masterpiece of world literature to its country of origin,” Brooklyn Acting Prosecutor Jacquelyn Kasulis said on Monday in a statement. . “This Office is committed to fighting against the black market sale of cultural goods and the smuggling of looted objects.

The government investigation found that in 2003, an American antique dealer purchased the tablet from a family member of a coin dealer in London. The item was dirty and illegible at the time and was transported to the United States by international mail without a formal entry declaration.

The tablet was then cleaned and it was determined to be a part of the epic of Gilgamesh. In 2007, the antique dealer sold the artifact with a fake letter of provenance indicating that the tablet was in a box of various ancient bronze fragments that were purchased at an auction in 1981.

This fake letter traveled with the tablet as it was sold multiple times in different countries, according to the investigation. This same letter was used when an auction house in London sold the item to Hobby Lobby at a private sale in 2014. Hobby Lobby then agreed to confiscate the tablet because of its illegal imports to United States in 2003 and 2014.

“The confiscation of the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet demonstrates the Department’s continued commitment to removing contraband cultural property from the US art market,” Kenneth Polite, Deputy Attorney General, said in a statement. “Thwarting the trade in contraband goods by seizing and confiscating an ancient artifact shows the department’s commitment to using all available tools, including confiscation, to ensure justice.”

Also this week, the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the sale of a one-of-a-kind album by hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan once owned by Martin Shkreli. The record was confiscated by Shkreli as part of his securities fraud conviction in 2017.

