Brussels suspends legal action against UK for breach of Brexit deal





Northern Ireland Update

Brussels has suspended legal action against the UK government to ease tensions over tariff regulations on goods entering Northern Ireland.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it would suspend infringement proceedings that began in March after the UK violated provisions of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol that require inspection of goods entering Northern Ireland from the mainland.

Brussels’ decision to suspend legal action comes amid growing EU-UK tensions over rules that close the Irish island border.

Last week, the UK government called for the removal of the EU’s highest court’s role in interpreting the protocol as part of a sweeping overhaul of the treaty agreed to by both sides in 2019.

The UK claims customs inspections are causing trade friction and social instability for businesses and citizens in Northern Ireland. EU Minister Sir David Frost told the British Parliament last week, “We cannot maintain the status quo.

Brussels adamantly refused to renegotiate the protocol, but decided to withhold the infringement proceedings to avoid escalating tensions with London.

The committee said the pause would help “to reflect these issues and provide the necessary space to find lasting solutions to protocol implementations.”

The EU diplomat said the decision was to prevent further deterioration in relations before the grace period for checks for goods entering Northern Ireland expires in September.

The commission told EU diplomats that Britain continues to threaten to use mechanisms under the Brexit Withdrawal Treaty (Article 16). area.

Frost said last week that the government has stepped back from triggering Article 16 after it previously said it would consider “all options.”

An EU diplomat said: “Anything, including the trespassing process, can offer Frost a match to light a fire.”

The UK’s “Order Document” removes the role of the European Court of Justice, suspends customs inspections of goods that companies can confirm their final destination is Northern Ireland rather than the EU’s single market, and reforms the state-funded subsidy system.

Brussels dismissed these demands and denounced the UK for breaking an internationally binding agreement with the Boris Johnson government, which has been in effect since the beginning of the year.

The commission told EU diplomats that Britain’s call to operate a dual regulatory regime in Northern Ireland and remove the ECJ’s role was not a start. One EU official said the UK’s demand to waive customs checks “needs trust and all trust is gone”.

