US airstrikes continue against Taliban as troops withdraw





A photo taken on Jan. 13, 2020, during a press tour organized by the US-led coalition combating the remnants of the Islamic State group, shows US military drones at Ain al-Airbase. Asad in the western Iraqi province of Anbar.

Henna Ayman | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON The United States will maintain a steady pace of airstrikes in Afghanistan as foreign forces leave the country amid the Taliban’s rapid advances on the battlefield.

“The United States has stepped up its airstrikes in support of Afghan forces over the past few days, and we stand ready to continue this increased level of support in the weeks to come if the Taliban continue their attacks,” General Frank wrote. of the US Marine Corps. McKenzie in a press release.

Mckenzie, the combatant commander who oversees US wars in the Middle East, told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over the weekend that the US would continue to provide airstrikes, but made no promises on this. which would happen after August 31st.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., Commander of United States Central Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his hearing on “United States Central Command and United States Command for Africa as part of the examination of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the defense program for future years. in Washington on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

“I reassured the government that we continue to provide air strikes in defense of the ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] forces attacked by the Taliban, contractual logistical support both here in Kabul and on the horizon in the region, by funding them, sharing intelligence, advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level ”, McKenzie wrote.

Last week, the Pentagon confirmed media reports of nightly airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby did not provide further details of the attacks, including the type of aircraft used.

The strikes reflect Washington’s intentions to continue supporting Afghan forces with fighter jets until the United States forces withdraw next month.

In April, President Joe Biden ordered the complete withdrawal of approximately 3,000 US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, ending America’s longest war. Earlier this month, Biden gave an updated schedule and said the US military mission in Afghanistan would end by August 31.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General. Mark Milley attends a press briefing at the Pentagon on May 6, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.

Alex Wong | Getty Images

Last week, the country’s top military officer told reporters that the United States has completed more than 95% of the massive withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Pentagon has airlifted more than 980 loads of equipment out of Afghanistan and handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, according to the latest update from Central Command.

In another symbolic end to the US military presence in the country, US Army General Scott Miller, the last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, resigned his post and returned to the United States. .

The withdrawal of US and coalition forces, coupled with the Taliban’s substantial gains, has fueled fears that the nation might succumb to terrorist organizations again.

A new United Nations report has revealed a slight increase in the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan from the first months of 2021. According to the report, more than 2,300 civilian casualties were recorded in May and June, a figure that almost exceeds combined total of the previous four months.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced the start of evacuation flights for Afghan nationals and their families who assisted US coalition and NATO forces during the United States’ longest war. .

