UK keeps key workers quarantined due to staff shortage | coronavirus pandemic news





Authorities have relaxed self-isolation rules for various essential workers to ease the epidemic chaos.

The UK government has announced it will ease coronavirus quarantine rules for thousands of essential workers to end the staff shortage plaguing parts of the economy.

Nearly 26 million Britons have downloaded a health care phone app that instructs them to self-isolate for 10 days if they come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As the UK recently recorded tens of thousands of new virus cases per day, the system has created a so-called pingdemic, with employee absenteeism rates skyrocketing for restaurants and other businesses and empty shelves in some supermarkets.

From August 16th, those who have been vaccinated can be tested for coronavirus daily rather than self-isolating.

But many companies are pushing these changes to happen faster.

Last week, the government said food and transport workers, border workers, police and firefighters could opt for daily testing.

Late Monday, it expanded its system to include more jobs, including garbage collectors and prison staff, and those working in the military.

The government has said it will install 2,000 sites to meet the growing demand for inspections.

One person pinged by the app was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had to self-isolate after Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive this month.

Johnsons’ 10-day quarantine order ended at midnight Monday.

Johnson understands people’s frustration, but urged them to stick with the program.

We must use the tools we have. Self-isolation is what we got. I urge people to do that.”

People who receive notifications from the app are not legally required to self-quarantine. And there are reports of people uninstalling apps from their phones.

You can also turn off app contact tracking.

Prime Minister Johnson removed most of the remaining epidemic restrictions in the UK on July 19, including mandatory mask rules and capacity restrictions, despite weeks of increased infections due to the highly contagious Delta strain.

Despite this mitigation, 24,950 confirmed infections fell by more than a third on Monday from the figure a week earlier, dropping the sixth straight day of cases.

Scientists say the decline may be due to the end of the Euro 2020 football tournament, which has drawn spectators to games, pubs and parties, and the fact that most students have closed their recent school year.

The UK has also provided 70% of adults with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

However, authorities warned that the effect of lifting the restrictions on July 19 has not yet been felt in numbers.

Johnson said it is very, very important not to allow us to jump to hasty conclusions about infection rates.

People have to be very cautious and that remains the government’s approach, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/27/uk-spares-key-workers-quarantine-as-staff-shortages-bite The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos