In search of a medal, the American rugby sevens finish just behind





TOKYO For veterans of rugby sevens like Perry Baker, competing in the Olympics can mean a good balance between sense of the game and the sense of spectacle.

Spirit of the game because his American team is full of talented athletic players, was ranked second in the World Series Seven, and competed in the Tokyo Games as an Olympic medal contender. Showmanship because they still need to market the sport in America.

US players including Perry, two-time World Sevens Player of the Year, and Carlin Isles, the game’s fastest man, said an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games would put rugby more firmly on the table. American sports card.

They were close to qualifying for the medal round.

The Americans led Britain 21-0 on Tuesday with Baker touching twice, until the 2016 Olympic silver medalists rallied with four unanswered tries to secure a place in the semifinals.

Have been emptied. Heavily emptied. Sevens are little brutal moments, little referee calls go your way, don’t go your way, US coach Mike Friday said. “That’s the difference between being in the medal round tomorrow or not. Unfortunately, we just fell on the wrong side tonight.

Reigning champions Fiji, New Zealand, Great Britain and Argentina, all long-established rugby territories, will play in the Olympic semi-finals on Wednesday.

The best American men can now finish is fifth. It’s an improvement over Rio de Janeiro five years ago, where they placed ninth when rugby sevens made their Olympic debut.

We went from being hopeless in 2014, to competing in 2016, to being contenders in Tokyo on Friday, which coached the England and Kenya national teams to seven before joining the US program in 2014, said after the close defeat against Great Britain. But for a decision or two, or a bounce of the ball, we could be in the medal round.

Friday agreed that an Olympic medal would give the game more traction in America.

We have succeeded and we have moved forward, but let’s not hide it: in America they are interested in gold, silver, bronze predominantly gold, ”he said.“ C ‘s where they wanted to see us tomorrow (so) .. I am immensely sorry.

The US team opened the Tokyo Olympics with victories over Kenya and Ireland on Monday. The Americans scored the first try against South Africa on Tuesday morning and came within inches of a try that could have given them a 10-point lead, but lost 19-12 to Olympic bronze medalists from 2016 to finish second in Pool C.

The fast pace of the game, the open spaces on the pitch, and the condensed length of each match include two seven-minute halves, and there are multiple matches in each session have made the Sevens a popular 15v15 alternative.

There will be a renewal of the US program after Tokyo, with some players retiring and the search for new talent continued.

Baker, 35, went through the American football system, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles before an injury interrupted his NFL prospects. He switched to rugby and became the world’s seven player of the year in consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018.

He said ahead of the Olympic tournament that the big draw of the seven was the speed of the game which, unlike the traditional version of rugby union, almost never stops. It is also the format of the game where the American team have proven that they can mingle with the best in the world.

I feel like we’ve made that mark now where people know we’re a threat, Baker said. “I feel like we’re up there with these top teams.

Once we start winning, everyone wants to be part of a winning team. “

Madison Hughes, the team’s co-captain and now a two-time Olympian, remains confident for the future. He was asked after completing a last-minute winning try against Kenya to explain the appeal of the game.

Rugby sevens is just an absolutely amazing sight. It’s so visual. The flowing elements of the flying ball are so exciting, he said. “Particularly at the Olympics, one of the best parts is that you don’t really have to understand what’s going on to enjoy it and get the most from it.

Rugby sevens, you just sit down, the ball is moving, there are big hits, big collisions. It’s good to watch.

For Hughes, building the American team’s brand goes both ways. He realizes that they need to convince people in traditional sports strongholds that America can be a force in the game.

We know they were suitors and we know we can beat anyone, he said. “But every time we step on the pitch, we have to prove it not only to ourselves, but to the rest of the world.

