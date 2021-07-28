Wednesday briefing: UK poised to ease quarantine on amber inventory





Hello again, another golden morning for Team GB at the pool with Warren Murray. Further down first there is another great story.

British ministers are expected to announce plans today to significantly open up international travel, poised to allow the British and some fully vaccinated in the US and EU to avoid quarantine if arriving from amber list countries. Currently, only those vaccinated by the National Health Insurance (NHS) can skip the self-isolation period of up to 10 days.

The Guardian understands that the Ministers’ COVID-19 Steering Committee will meet this morning to approve the plan. US citizens with a valid vaccine card and EU citizens using the Block Green Pass to prove immunization must also have documents approved for use in the UK as long as their vaccine is approved for use in the UK.

Our role is to save lives. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) called it a migrant taxi service to rescue people in danger of dying while crossing the strait in small boats. In response to Nigel Farage’s accusations, the volunteer charity said it is very proud of its humanitarian work and will continue to respond to Coast Guard mobilizations in accordance with its legal obligations under international maritime law. RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said our role in this is very important. Because the government is preparing to criminalize immigrants trying to enter the UK through illegal routes.

> Ecuador stripped Julian Assange of the citizenship he was granted in 2018 while living at the London embassy to avoid arrest. The Australian founder of WikiLeaks is imprisoned in a British prison as US prosecutors attempt to extradite him on charges of espionage.

> A study of Generation X found that more than 1 in 3 middle-aged adults in the UK had at least two chronic conditions, including recurrent back pain, worsening mental health, high blood pressure, diabetes and high-risk drinking.

> The Commissioner of Police has personally denounced Boris Johnson’s high-profile criminal tactics as bizarre and crafty, and plans to increase searches have been criticized for ignoring evidence.

> Private bank Coutts, where people like Queen keep their money, will offer carbon credits and green mortgages to ultra-wealthy customers after becoming one of the UK’s largest banking brands to secure B Corp status.

Officials allowed to testify against Trump Former officials of Donald Trump can testify to Congress about their role in the Capitol attack and efforts to subvert the 2020 election results, the Justice Department ruled in a letter obtained by The Guardian . The Pentagon has refused to assert administrative privileges, calling for a radical departure from the Trump era, when senior White House officials repeatedly intervened to prevent Congressional scrutiny of the then president. In the last weeks of Trump’s tenure, he pressured Justice Department officials to use the powers of the federal government to reverse his defeat, and he called on them to investigate a baseless conspiracy into voter fraud and already determined manipulation.

Creating a disability work plan Ministers have announced plans to help people with disabilities in the workplace as part of their generation’s most ambitious disability strategies, but some campaign groups say the details are scant. Government departments will evaluate how well the policy supports people with disabilities. The first step is to focus on workplace integration and close the employment gap for people with disabilities. Ideas include telling large companies how many people with disabilities are hiring and increasing the employment of people with disabilities in agencies including civilian and reserve forces, MI5, MI6 and GCHQ. Access to job-adjusted passports will help people move from education to work or change jobs. Another proposal is to support 10% of affordable housing built through government initiatives and to improve rail services for passengers with disabilities.

Karma, bro Pharma An undisclosed Wu-Tang Clan album that was confiscated after Bro Martin Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud was sold by US authorities for an undisclosed amount, paying the last of a $7.4 million forfeit order. He claimed to have bought Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million. Shkreli was imprisoned for fraud in 2015, raising the price of Daraprim, a cheap drug used to treat AIDS patients and other people at risk of toxoplasmosis, by 5,000% independent of prosecutors. He is in prison until October 2022. Wu-Tang Clan made a double album of 31 tracks over six years. The album is packaged in a handmade silver and nickel case with a leather-wrapped 174-page book.

It may seem like the post-Trump world, but in red states across the United States, his toughest supporters are setting the political agenda. Even if Joe Biden is in the White House, how much power should they have to shape the future of the country?

Lunchtime Reading: Sweaty Time on the A9

If the battery charges on the downhill during regenerative braking, I tell myself I’ll be fine. Sam Wollaston talks about the ups and downs of the all-electric car journey from Lands End to John oGroats. But the uphill is steep. creak time

Sam Wollaston of Lands End before leaving for John oGroats. Photo: Jenna Foxton/The Guardian

It’s by far the hottest day of the year, but air conditioning can’t be dangerous. This is because the air conditioner is about 10% off. I’ve been told that when I open the windows the car is closed because it’s not aerodynamic. Sweaty time.

sports

GB Team Week at the pool continues to get better as the men’s 4x200m team dominated the competition some time ago and set a new European record. Tom Dean, James Guy, Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott won the gold medal in 2009 at 6:58.8, which is 3/300 the world record set by the Michael Phelps USA team. This was England’s first gold medal since the competition. For the first time since 1908 and Sydney in 2000, no one has beaten the United States in this competition. Also this morning, Team GB took the silver medal ahead of the Netherlands and Australia in the men’s quad scull rowing final.

Team GB men celebrate their gold medal in the 4x200m relay. Photo: Charlie Liddell/AP

Team GB is also highly regarded elsewhere. The women’s gymnastics team is the first since 1928 to win a medal in the team final after winning a bronze medal on Tuesday. Most eyes were on Japan, China, or Italy, but the British twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan sneaked into the podium for more than just making Morgan’s dream come true. Even before receiving his latest medal, Sean Ingle wrote that it was Team GB’s best start for quite some time, with two British male swimmers sharing the podium for the first time in 110 years. Some victories have been hard to come by. Triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal despite a stress leg injury and a puncture. Barney Ronays’ essential reading takes a look at the fate of Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka and the pressure to constantly shine. Our interactive guides let you see what’s coming up later today and do it all on your live blog.

Moving from Tokyo to Cape Town, the (latest) mind game kicked off before British and Irish Lions took their second exam against South Africa. Rassie Erasmus accused the Lions of undermining the integrity of the game by criticizing the appointment of South African TMO Marius Jonker. Erasmus argued that he would never draw attention to the fact that Warren Gatland and Saturday referee Ben O’Keeffe were both New Zealanders. Manchester United have confirmed an agreement with Real Madrid to sign -back Rafal Varane. The 28-year-old, who signed Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for £73m last week, will be his next signing.

business

Stocks in the Asia Pacific region hit their lowest level in seven months after a regulatory crackdown in China hit stocks in the tech, real estate and education sectors. Markets are also nervous before the statement from the US Federal Reserve policy meeting and the press conference of Chairman Jerome Powell this evening UK time. The FTSE fell below the 7,000 level yesterday and will likely decline again this morning. Pounds are $1.387 and 1.173 at the time of writing.

papers

The main article in the briefing is today’s Guardians opening. If the UK fully arrives in the US or EU, it will waive quarantine rules. A pictorial of Simone Biles, an American gymnast and the greatest athlete in sports history, has been released after admitting that he passed out in a stressful situation.

The Guardian page 1, Wednesday, July 28, 2021

The Times said the border will be open for EU and US travelers. This is not entirely accurate by itself, but the subheading is No quarantine for people vaccinated from next week. The Telegraph says the double-jab freedom could once again be slightly higher as Britain reopens its doors to the world. But the medal goes to the British high-ranking minister.

Express Prediction: Much of the pandemic will recede by October, speaking with Professor Upbeat Neil Ferguson, formerly known as Professor Lockdown. It’s too late to get the jab. Metro tells the story of the victims of the Covid-19 who died in regret for not getting vaccinated. Betrayal Mirror Splash is about reports of abuse in nursing homes. And the Financial Times warns that a vaccine access fault will split the global recovery in two.

