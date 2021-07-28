



Gender equality in UK music industry boards has improved compared to last year, with the average female share on boards of 12 major trading organizations now rising from 34% in 2020 to 42%.

Organizations include British Ponographic Industry, a central trading agency that operates the Brit and Mercury awards and monitors music sales. royalty companies PPL and PRS for Music; Also the Association for Independent Music, the Incorporated Society of Musicians, the Ivors Academy and other organizations (including the umbrella advocacy organization UK Music). There are currently three organizations chaired from just one in 2021.

The number of black women occupying board seats has more than doubled from a small number. There are currently 11 black female executives, up from five last year. Neither the CEO nor the chairman is a black woman.

Nadia Khan, founder of the campaign group Women in CTRL, who conducted the study, said: I look forward to an organization that has taken a step towards real change and that change. But our work is not over yet, and the statistics are still naked and far from true equality. True diversity extends beyond women’s representation to minorities, disabilities, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation and education. Let’s fix the system and try a real conversation.

Despite the diversity of people making music, a British industry that was once dominated by white men has been trying to bridge the gap in recent years. According to the UK Music Study 2020, the proportion of women working in the industry increased from 45.3% in 2016 to 49.6%.

But in an industry that relies on black creativity and artistry, less than a fifth of executives are not white. Ethnic diversity of the total music industry workforce increased from 17.8% in 2018 to 22.3% in 2020.

In 2020, PRS for Music and other organizations signed the Keychange initiative, promising to represent more than 50% of women and underrepresented genders on board of directors.

