Citizen science: a window on the world around us





Citizen Science, even if you are unfamiliar with the term, you probably have a good idea of ​​what it means.

“Some people call it … a human-powered discovery,” said Ellen McCallie, program director at the National Science Foundation. “Citizen science is a way in which people, whether you are a scientist by training or not, can contribute to our understanding of the world. It is a way in which you can give of your time, your energy, your expertise, to provide an overview of the science. ”

NSF funds competitive citizen science proposals from across the country. But if you’re just looking to dip your toes, McCallie recommends the SciStarter website. It brings together both local and global projects based on volunteerism.

Sarah stian

KCSC’s latest citizen science project is Blueberry Spread.

Sarah Styan directs the Kauai Community Science Center. She turned to SciStarter last May for projects people could do while they were taking refuge in their homes.

“There are so many choices,” Styan said. “You can do projects on your home computer, looking at NASA data, looking at medical data … If you’re interested in something, there’s probably a citizen science project related to it that might help you learn more about this. “

When Kauai reopened, the KCSC began offering citizen science projects at its in-person HOTSpot events. This summer, attendees can propagate wreath flowers and raise monarch butterflies.

Styan said the goal of the Kauai Community Science Center is to make science accessible and help people see it as part of their daily lives.

And I think that’s an element of citizen science, it really makes it so that anyone can be a scientist. And the truth is, if you ever ask a question, you’re a scientist, Styan told Hawaii Public Radio.

Interview with Ellen McCallie and Sarah Styan

Rich Downs asked himself many questions when he saw his first manu-oK fly over the streets of Honolulu. In 2016, he launched the citizen science organization Hui Manu-oK to map the nesting sites of the native white tern.

Savannah Harriman Pote

White terns nest throughout the city of Honolulu. Volunteer Matthew Saunter inspects a nest in the middle of a crowded parking lot.

“As common as they are, not much is known about them. It just seemed like a great opportunity,” Downs said. Five years later, Hui Manu-oK has a rich dataset on white tern reproduction patterns.

“A scientific discovery that we made based on our observations is that they reproduce year round and have a higher reproductive success rate than usual,” Downs said.

Honolulu is the only place on the main Hawaiian Islands where white terns nest and their population is growing. As a result, Hui Manu-oK needs more manpower than ever.

“Hui Manu-oK really relies on citizen scientists, who come and go,” said Matt Saunter, one of the organization’s volunteers. “It will be a challenge to maintain the data as the white tern population in Honolulu increases. “

Interview with Matthew Saunter and Rich Downs

While some citizen science initiatives focus on one species, others collect data on an entire ecosystem.

Hawai’i Wai Ola, inspired by a similar initiative in Maui, is working with ten partner organizations to take water quality measurements in Kona, Hilo and South Kohala. They measure everything from salinity and temperature to bacteria and nutrient levels that can affect both our health and our reefs.

Hawaii Wai Ola welcomes its first cohort of volunteers in August.

Erica Perez is one of the leaders of the program and she hopes it will allow people to take ownership of their coastline. “I’ve seen our reefs change. And it’s not just government laws that will fix it … I think as members of the community we can make a difference too,” said Perez.

Interview with Erica Perez

Ellen McCallie says the researchers are building on these collective efforts of citizens.

“Citizen science is really important because it helps answer a number of different types of questions that scientists cannot answer on their own. ”

But McCallie says that for citizen science to really have an impact, you have to be there for the long haul.

“If people are watching birds, collecting data on the water, or monitoring what’s blooming where, just doing it for a year doesn’t work to really understand the system,” McCallie said. “You have to do it for decades. Hundreds of years is even better.”

Seems like there’s no better time to start.

These interviews were originally broadcast on The Conversation.

