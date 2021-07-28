UK begins donating millions of COVID-19 vaccines abroad





Nine million vaccines will be donated bilaterally and provided to COVAX to help fight COVID-19 overseas by June 2022 Overseas vaccines, 80 million will go to COVAX

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced today (Wednesday, 28 July) that the UK will begin supplying 9 million COVID-19 vaccines worldwide starting this week, including Indonesia, Jamaica and Kenya.

5 million doses are being given to COVAX, a plan to ensure equitable and worldwide access to a COVID-19 vaccine. COVAX will be distributed urgently to low-income countries through an equitable allocation system where the vaccine is given priority to those who need it most. Another 4 million doses will be shared directly with countries in need.

Indonesia will receive 600,000 doses, 300,000 will be sent to Jamaica and 817,000 will be sent to other countries.

The UK is donating the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, made by Oxford Biomedica and packaged in Wrexham, North Wales.

This is the first tranche of 100 million vaccines the UK has promised to share within next year at the G7 in Cornwall over the past few months by the Prime Minister, with 30 million expected to be delivered by the end of the year. Of the 100 million doses, at least 80 million doses will go to COVAX and the rest will go directly to the country. The donations will help fulfill the promises of the G7 leaders to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic by 2022.

This week’s batch will help meet the urgent demand for the vaccine in countries around the world, including Africa, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. The region is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

The UK is sending 9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the first batch of 100 million doses we promised, to deliver emergency immunization to some of the world’s most vulnerable areas.

This is not only to help the most vulnerable, but also because we know we cannot be safe until everyone is safe.

The UK has been at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19, including an investment of $90 million to support the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. More than 500 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered worldwide at non-profit prices, with two-thirds being given to low- and middle-income countries.

The UK also launched an effort to establish COVAX in 2020, providing a total of $548 million to fund vaccines for low-income countries. The plan has delivered more than 152 million vaccines to more than 137 countries and territories, including 83 low- and middle-income countries. 65% of the initial dose was Oxford-AstraZeneca. COVAX aims to deliver 1.8 billion vaccines to low-income countries worldwide by early 2022.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said:

This is a global pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect people and prevent the emergence of new mutations. We want to ensure that with a vaccine launch, developing countries can build a defense against the virus, as in the UK.

The UK is one of the largest donors to COVAX and this donation is part of our commitment to send 100 million vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries.

The government has secured sufficient capacity for all UK residents, royal dependents and overseas territories to support ongoing immunization and booster programs.

Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance co-leading COVAX with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said:

The UK has been a strong supporter of COVAX since its inception and this announcement comes at a critical time.

Global vaccine demand far exceeds supply, leaving millions of the most vulnerable people unprotected, while higher vaccine coverage worldwide is one of the best shields against new strains.

No one is safe from this epidemic until everyone is safe.

Sir Mene Pangalos, Vice President of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, said:

Our mission to change the course of this pandemic by providing broad and equitable access to AstraZenecas vaccines is advancing day by day. We are proud to say that over 80% of countries around the world have been vaccinated with our vaccines, and 2/3 are supplied to low-middle-income and low-income countries.

Close collaboration between the UK government and its academic and industry partners is critical to ensuring we can quickly deliver a vaccine and protect as many people as possible from this deadly virus.

Note to editors

The 9 million Oxford-AstraZeneca capacity being donated is not required for domestic launch. Dosage is a British brand.

5 million vaccines are being delivered to COVAX, a global initiative to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries and deliver it to the most vulnerable countries. Details to be announced later

The UK also has contracts with Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Cambodia, Guyana, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand and Vietnam for up to 4 million doses.

Vaccine doses donated on a quantum basis are being shipped by Crown Agents.

Details of future donations will be announced soon. Of the total 100 million doses, about 80% will be shared with Corbex and the rest will be shared bilaterally with countries in need.

The UK has provided $90 million to support the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. We provided $25 million for initial research and development and $65 million to scale up manufacturing.

The UK has made it clear that the vaccine must be globally affordable as part of its financing, and as a result AstraZeneca has agreed to distribute the vaccine at a non-profit price during the pandemic.

The cost of this donation was funded through the UK Public Development Assistance and will, if necessary, exceed the ODA spending target of 0.5% of GNI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-begins-donating-millions-of-covid-19-vaccines-overseas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos