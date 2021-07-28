British swimmers make relay history; America doesn’t even have a medal





TOKYO (AP) For the first time in more than a century, Great Britain have won a gold medal in the relay at the Olympic swimming pool.

The United States, surprisingly, did not even stand on the podium.

A dynamic quartet led the Brits to a dominant victory in the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Wednesday.

Tom Dean, 200 freestyle gold medalist took the start and 200 silver medalist Duncan Scott swam the anchor leg. James Guy now three-time Olympic medalist and Matthew Richards, 18, took the mid-legs.

It went on for years, Dean said. We have become stronger and stronger.

The British narrowly missed the world record with a winning time of 6 minutes, 58.58 seconds.

The Americans set the record at 6: 58.55 in rubber suits at the 2009 world championships in Rome.

We were so close to the world record at the end, Scott said. If anything, I’m a little drained.

Imagine what Americans must have felt.

For the first time in its proud swimming history, the United States failed to win a relay medal by competing in an event.

Kieran Smith, Drew Kibler, Zach Apple and Townley Haas finished in 7: 03.24, not only far behind Great Britain but also behind Russia and Australia, who took silver and bronze respectively.

The result outraged Michael Phelps, who has been on so many winning relay teams during his career and is now at the Tokyo Aquatics Center as a TV commentator.

Phelps has criticized America’s coaches for not including Caeleb Dressel in the relay, although it is not clear whether he wants to add another event to his already busy schedule.

It’s shocking, Phelps said in an interview on NBC. You know, in my opinion he is probably the best 200 freestyler in the world. He can possibly achieve one of the best moments we’ve seen. Leaving him out of this stint, for me I think it’s a lot harder to win the gold medal.

Dressel swam a single 200 freestyle at the US Olympic trials, then retired from the event. Its program in Tokyo includes three individual events including the semi-finals of the 100 freestyle on Wednesday and three other relays.

Although known primarily as a sprinter, Dressel achieved many quick times over 200 meters.

Without him, not only did the American not win gold, he was left out completely.

The only other times that happened were at the 1912 Stockholm Games, when the Americans failed to register a team in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, and at the 1980 Moscow Games, where they did not appear at all. because of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Otherwise, the United States had been 94 of 94 in the relays, not all wins, of course, but medals at least.

Make it 94 out of 95.

The British have made their own piece of history.

It was their first relay gold since the aforementioned women’s 4×100 freestyle in 1912, with their only victory in the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay at the inaugural London Games in 1908.

But they hardly came out of nowhere.

They had the Americans in their sights since their 4×200 silver medal at the Rio Games five years ago.

Now, with Phelps retired, longtime mainstay Ryan Lochte failing to make the Olympic squad and Dressel focusing on other events, the Brits have finally made it to the top.

Those four guys here were the best freestylers in the world, Guy said. It’s just amazing how things have turned out. Racing Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte in Rio, and now we are the Olympic champions.

