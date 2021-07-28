UK, Kenya to send 817,000 COVID vaccines as Prime Minister Johnson meets with President Kenyatta





Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at his state residence late today (28 July) as the UK announced that it would send 817,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the opposite direction to boost Kenya’s vaccination program. are going to have

The two leaders will toast the great progress made in the Kenya-UK strategic partnership over the past 18 months, just as the UK has stepped up its support for COVID-19 with its vaccine donations. Oxford-AstraZeneca will dose half through a direct adoption donation and half through a UK donation to the COVAX facility will be shipped from the UK to Kenya as soon as possible in the future.

Since signing a strategic partnership on Downing Street when President Kenyatta visited London in January 2020, Kenya and the UK have strengthened cooperation in all areas. At the talks, they are expected to welcome the new five-year Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) agreed on this visit, the launch of the Nairobi International Financial Center yesterday, and new deals for affordable housing and infrastructure.

The couple strolls through the grounds of the Prime Minister’s residence, Checkers, in Buckinghamshire, planting trees to commemorate the Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action.

And tomorrow, the Prime Minister and President will co-chair the World Education Summit, raising $5 billion (KES $540 billion) for the world’s poorest education over the next five years.

Prior to the bilateral meeting, President Uhuru Kenyatta said:

This visit was a unique opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a long-standing bilateral relationship between Kenya and the United Kingdom, based on shared values ​​for the lasting socio-economic prosperity of the peoples of both countries and a desire to strengthen cooperation.

Prior to today’s meeting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Britain and Kenya share a long and rich history, but this is a relationship focused on the future.

As friends and allies, we are sharing the UK’s vaccine dose to support Kenya in its fight against the epidemic. From accelerating economic growth to tackling climate change, to entering girls’ schools, Britain and Kenya are working together to create a safer and more prosperous world.

I welcome President Kenyatta today and look forward to joining forces to push that agenda forward and raise important funds for tomorrow’s Global Education Summit in London.

The two leaders are expected to praise the tremendous progress on all five pillars of the strategic partnership since it was agreed 18 months ago.

Mutual Prosperity: A new Economic Partnership Agreement was ratified in May of this year, which has already facilitated KES 200 billion worth of trade annually. Through the CDC, UK development finance agency, the UK has invested KES 30 billion in 72 Kenyan companies to support 28,204 jobs in Kenya. Security and Stability: The new Defense Cooperation Agreement ensures our continued joint fighting against al-Shabaab and close cooperation between the armed forces on land, sea and air. Together, we are tackling common threats, including violent extremism and terrorism. Sustainable Development: In addition to co-chairing the World Education Summit, Kenya and the UK have a very strong partnership against COVID-19. We also announced that we have donated 817,000 COVID-19 vaccines to support vaccination efforts in Kenya, in addition to support for genome sequencing and a collaboration between Kenyan and British scientists to test the AstraZeneca vaccine. Climate Change: The Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action has led Kenyan leadership in the region with a joint action plan to tackle climate change. British expertise has supported the development of green finance and green manufacturing in Kenya. The UK Space Agency has developed satellite monitoring of Kenyan forests, which is being implemented nationwide. People-to-people: The connections between universities and research institutions continue to grow as new visa pathways are opened for Kenyans who want to work and study in the UK.

Jane Marriott, UK High Commissioner for Kenya, said:

Eighteen months after our last meeting on Downing Street, our two leaders congratulate us on a tremendous amount to celebrate in all areas of our strategic partnership, including how we have together tackled the immense challenges of COVID-19. From trade to security to development to climate change, our partnerships and cooperation are richer than ever for both countries. I’m excited to continue expanding over the next few years. The sky is the limit that our two countries can do together!

British High Commissioner for Kenya Manoah Esipisu said:

Today’s discussion is an important step in examining progress since the President’s last visit 18 months ago and how we can move forward together to address the challenges exacerbated by COVID-19. Our main principle is mutual respect, mutual prosperity. win-win.

At the meeting at Checkers, the Prime Minister and President are also expected to discuss our collective leadership through the Commonwealth, plans for this week’s Global Education Summit, regional security and the situation in Ethiopia. At the UN Security Council 2021-22

Note to editors

The Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership was agreed on in January 2020 and has five pillars: mutual prosperity; security and stability; sustainable development; weather change; and person to person. More information can be found here

The five-year defense cooperation agreement will enter into force once ratified by the respective parliaments of the UK and Kenya. Highlights of support for Kenya’s defense include:

Investments: KES is the UK’s 1.165 billion annual investment in defense partnerships with Kenya; Land: 1,100 Kenyan soldiers trained annually in the UK, ready to deploy to Somalia and respond to IEDs; Sea: Kenyan naval training in maritime security and firefighting; Aviation: Collaboration with Raikipia Air Base, training for Kenyan Air Force engineers; Community: A project on hygiene, health, education and GBV eradication worth 28 million KES; Economy: BATUK employs 550 local civilians and has contributed KES 5.8 billion to the local economy since 2016.

Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action – KES is committed to accelerating climate change in Kenya, including projects supporting renewable energy, clean cooling and forest restoration, including Kaptagat Forest, a project led by Kenya’s legendary marathon runner Eluid Kipchoge. $550 million in new UK funding for

