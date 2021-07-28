FACT SHEET: Biden administration announces new measures to protect US critical infrastructure





The Biden administration continues to take steps to protect America’s critical infrastructure from growing, persistent and sophisticated cyber threats. Recent high profile attacks on critical infrastructure around the world, including ransomware attacks against the Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods in the United States, demonstrate that there are significant cyber vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure in the United States, which are largely owned and operated by the private sector. As we have seen, the degradation, destruction or malfunction of the systems that control this infrastructure can have cascading physical consequences that could have a debilitating effect on national security, economic security and public health and safety. American people.

Currently, federal cybersecurity regulations in the United States are sectoral. We have a patchwork of sector laws that have been passed piecemeal as threats to data security in particular sectors have gained public attention. Given the evolving threat we face today, we need to consider new approaches, both voluntary and mandatory. We expect responsible critical infrastructure owners and operators to follow voluntary guidelines as well as mandatory requirements to ensure that the critical services on which the American people depend are protected from cyber threats.

Today, President Biden signs a National Security Memorandum (NSM) on Improving Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure Control Systems, which addresses the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and implements long overdue efforts to deal with the threats we face. The NSM:

Lead the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the Department of Homeland Securitys and the Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), in collaboration with other agencies, to develop cybersecurity performance objectives for critical infrastructure. We expect these standards will help companies responsible for providing essential services such as electricity, water and transportation strengthen their cybersecurity Formally establishes the Industrial Control System (ICS) Cybersecurity Initiative of the President. The ICS initiative is a voluntary, collaborative effort between the federal government and the critical infrastructure community to facilitate the deployment of technologies and systems that provide visibility into threats, indicators, detections and warnings. The Initiative began in mid-April with a pilot project of the electricity sub-sector, and already more than 150 electric utilities representing nearly 90 million residential customers are deploying or have agreed to deploy technologies of cybersecurity of control systems. The pipeline action plan is underway and further initiatives for other sectors will follow later this year.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Securitys Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a second safety directive for owners and operators of critical pipelines. Following the ransomware attack on a major pipeline in May 2021, the TSA issued a first security directive requiring owners and operators of critical pipelines to report cybersecurity incidents, appoint a cybersecurity coordinator and proceed with a review of their current cybersecurity practices. This second safety directive will require owners and operators of pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement a number of urgently needed protections, including:

Implement specific mitigation measures to protect against ransomware attacks and other known threats to information technology and operational technology systems on time. Develop and implement a contingency plan and cybersecurity recovery.

The federal government cannot do it alone, and securing our critical infrastructure requires a pan-Canadian effort. This NSM, the ICS Cyber ​​Security Initiative, the TSA Security Guidelines, and the Presidential Decree on Improving Nations Cyber ​​Security are part of an ongoing, focused and aggressive effort to address these significant threats to our nation. .

