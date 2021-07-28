United States: 2 dead and dozens injured in chemical plant leak in Texas | News from the United States and Canada





The incident involved an acetic acid leak at a LyondellBasell complex near Houston.

At least two people suffered fatal injuries after a leak at a chemical plant in La Porte, Texas, company officials said.

Four other people were burned in the incident on Tuesday night at the LyondellBasell plant in the La Porte complex near the city of Houston, company spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement.

LyondellBasell is one of the world’s largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies.

The incident involved an acetic acid leak, the spokesperson said. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office later confirmed that dozens more were injured.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) Two people died after a chemical incident at the LyondellBasell plant in La Porte, villehttps: //t.co/6Q0eubY8G2

Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 28, 2021

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen told a press conference that one person was airlifted to a hospital and another sent by ambulance.

Five more people were treated at the scene and dozens were being monitored for symptoms that could include difficulty breathing and swallowing and irritants or burns to the skin.

The company said it was working closely with stakeholders to confirm that all employees were considered.

Sometimes the terminology in these situations where there is a leak, you think of something pouring out. A leak could also be something that exploded from above and the chemical came out. So once we get into the investigation, we’ll be able to detail that specifically, Christensen said.

Heartbroken to learn of the two deaths at Lyondell Basell’s La Porte site. Our county and other first responder agencies are working to support other affected workers and ensure the incident is contained. Thanks to all the respondents. https://t.co/4ei2IFew9d

Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) July 28, 2021

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released a statement on Twitter saying she was heartbroken to learn of the two deaths.

Company spokesperson Gray said: The county and other first responder agencies are working to support other affected workers and to verify air monitoring has shown no level of concern for the community.

A statement released by La Porte EMS said no further protective action was recommended for the La Porte community at this time.

