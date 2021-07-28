



UK house price update

Annual home price growth in the UK cooled in July as the rush to move into homes started to dissipate before the stamp duty holiday was over, but remained in double digits as buyer demand continued.

The National Home Price Index fell to 10.5% in July from 13.4% in the previous month, and seasonally adjusted prices fell 0.5% from the previous month, bringing the average home price to £244,229.

The decline followed a surge in activity in June, marking the biggest annual increase since 2004 as buyers rush to take advantage of tax cuts on real estate transactions.

The stamp duty holiday, which removed the purchase tax on the first 500,000 pounds of property value, is now set to drop before it fully ends in October, eliminating a big driver for home transactions in a frenzy year that drove home prices close to nearly 100%. It was the highest in terms of income.

Economists are divided on whether the housing boom can continue. EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser, Martin Beck, said the savings accumulated after the post-pandemic rush for more space and gardens and the continued shift in housing preferences will keep prices high even after the stamp duty cuts are over.

“It seems unlikely that house prices will be adjusted significantly any time soon,” he said.

But Gabriella Dickens, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “House price growth may be at its peak now.”

“The bigger-than-expected recession probably means that between now and the end of the year, house price growth has started to slow down steadily,” she added.

According to Nationwide figures, the “savings” from tax cuts have been dwarfed by rising house prices. Typical UK real estate costs increased by £24,500 between July 2020 and June 2021, while stamp duty savings were £1,900.

Data from the HM Land Registry highlighted that higher-priced real estate drove activity during the pandemic. Transactions involving buildings over £500,000 increased 37% by March 2021 and all properties increased 2%.

Guy Harrington, chief executive officer of home lender Glenhawk, said the market has overheated “to the point where too many people are pricing it.” He warned that a price shock could come “nearly” if income and credit availability fell.

“It’s amazing how far away from reality last year was,” he said.

Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, said low borrowing costs and a lack of housing in the market would “keep” foundation demand “solid” in the near term.

He added that while the possibility of rising unemployment and the end of stamp duty leave is likely to ease prices, continued demand means no decline is guaranteed.

“It’s harder to look at the prospects as you look towards the end of the year.”

