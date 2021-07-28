Home doctor reinstates mask mandate amid spread of Delta variant in US





The House’s reinstatement of the mask mandate follows the CDC’s new recommendation on Tuesday that vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans in areas with “high” or “substantial” transmission of Covid-19 should resume wearing masks at the same time. inside.

“For all House office buildings, the House Hall and House Committee meetings, a properly fitted medical grade filter mask is required when a person is in an indoor space and that other people are present, ”Dr. Brian Monahan wrote in a note.

House lawmakers and their staff will be required to wear face coverings when in the House room, except when members are recognized and speaking on the floor.

Lawmakers will not be allowed to enter the House chamber without a mask and those who do not wear a mask in the House chamber will be subject to fines.

Face coverings are also required for meetings in a “closed” “controlled space” house.

Masks will be made available at the entrances to the Chamber of the Chamber and provided during committee meetings for those in need.

“For Congress, representing a set of people traveling each week from various risk areas (both high and low disease transmission rates), all people should wear a well-fitting medical grade filter mask (eg. earring or KN95 mask) when in an indoor space, ”Monahan wrote.

Mask rules in the House – and across the country – have become a political flashpoint and already the main House Republican, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, has pushed back Tuesday’s directive, a sign of potential new clashes.

Asked Wednesday about McCarthy’s criticism of the mask’s reinstatement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “He’s an idiot.”

It was only last month that the House of the United States abandoned its mandate to mask those who are fully vaccinated, due to the decrease in community transmission and the increase in the vaccination rate, had told CNN a senior Democratic official at the time. But last week, Monahan warned Congress against the Delta variant while noting that “several vaccinated congressional staff” had tested positive for the coronavirus. Pelosi’s office confirmed on the same day that a fully vaccinated senior spokesperson for the president’s press office tested positive after coming into contact with a group of Democrats from the state of Texas who traveled to Washington, DC, to block restrictive voting legislation. At least six of those Texas lawmakers who say they are fully vaccinated have tested positive for Covid.

So-called breakthrough cases of Covid are rare in fully vaccinated individuals and getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect against hospitalization and death; 99.5% of deaths from Covid are among the unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

CNN’s Jessica Dean and Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.

