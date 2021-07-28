COVID-19: UK records 27,734 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths | breaking news





UK government data shows that the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the UK has risen after falling for the seventh day in a row.

The country has reported 27,734 new infections and 91 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This compares with 23,511 confirmed cases and 131 deaths announced yesterday, 44,104 people and 73 deaths last week.

Follow real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world.

However, despite the increase in the number of confirmed cases, the 7-day average decreased by 36.1% compared to the previous week.

A total of 129,430 people have died in the UK since the pandemic began in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Separate figures released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that there are 154,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

Yesterday, 35,446 people received the first COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 46,689,242.

And 151,851 hit the second jab, and 37,610,911 are now fully vaccinated.

This comes in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s emphasis on caution despite the recent decline in the number of cases.

The prime minister warned that while recent data showing a decrease in cases is “encouraging”, the virus “still poses significant risks”.

He said this after a senior minister told the Daily Mail that COVID is “blocking everything that screams.”

Image: Boris Johnson stresses the need for caution despite a recent decline in the number of cases.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the Prime Minister’s remarks were “encouraging” to see a decrease in the number of cases, but “it is too early to take a long-term trend.”

“Unfortunately, there are still many viruses around, so you have to be careful and vigilant,” he said.

“Vaccines are really our weapon against this terrible virus. It’s our defense. And that wall keeps rising.”

But Mike Tildesley of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M), a scientific advisory firm, says it’s not yet clear whether the third wave will reverse.

Dr Tildesley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the University of Warwick, said the recent drop in infections may be due to people trying to “calm down” and not get tested ahead of their summer vacation.

The prime minister told LBC Radio about the prospect of looking back on the October pandemic. “

And when asked whether fully vaccinated people could avoid self-isolation starting next month if they come into contact with a positive case of coronavirus, Johnson said: A question about the August 16 review date.

“We are very excited to have the country with the highest percentage of adults vaccinated now than any other country in the world. This has enabled us to grow economically.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-27-734-new-coronavirus-cases-and-91-more-deaths-12366474 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos