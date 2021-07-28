NDSU, Eastern Washington schedules football game at US Bank Stadium





Football 07/28/2021 10:00:00

Links of History FARGO, ND A clash between two perennial powers of the NCAA Division I Football Championship will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on the opening weekend of the 2023 college football season .

North Dakota and Eastern Washington signed a one-game deal to play on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings and site of Super Bowl LII (2018) and Final 2019 NCAA Men’s Four.

“We are excited to bring Bison football back to the Twin Cities in 2023,” said Matt Larsen, director of athletics for the NDSU. “The opportunity to present our program at US Bank Stadium and engage again with alumni and fans in the Minneapolis-St. Paul is very important to our student-athletes, our sports department and our university. “

The NDSU has nearly 15,000 alumni from Minneapolis-St. Paul and 26,000 in the state of Minnesota. The Bison drew 34,544 fans in the 2019 season opener against Butler at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

“I look forward to our fans taking over downtown Minneapolis and US Bank Stadium in a sea of ​​green and yellow,” said NDSU head football coach Matt Entz. “This is an exciting opportunity for our players and fans, and for our program to host an event at an NFL stadium.”

North Dakota State, winner of eight NCAA National Championships in the past 10 seasons, is 4-1 over Eastern Washington, including a 42-20 victory in the first round of the playoffs of the FCS 2020-21. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, with NDSU winning the 2018 National Championship 38-24 and EWU winning a 38-31 thriller in overtime in the 2010 NCAA quarterfinals en route to a national title.

“This is an incredible opportunity for student-athletes to play in a unique setting,” said John Drum, general manager of ASM Global at US Bank Stadium. “On behalf of ASM Global, the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and all stadium partners, we are delighted to welcome both teams to this highly anticipated non-conference game. We look forward to showcasing college football and providing a world-class experience for athletes, coaches, staff and fans. “

Ticket information for the 2023 game at US Bank Stadium is not yet available. The East Washington game will be in addition to the six NDSU home games scheduled at the Fargodome against Maine, Central Arkansas, Western Illinois, South Dakota, State of Indiana and southern Illinois.

ABOUT US BANK STADIUM US Bank Stadium, owned by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, is a multi-purpose stadium located in the heart of Minneapolis, Minnesota. With over 66,000 seats, this state-of-the-art facility hosts premier national and international programming including the Minnesota Vikings, concerts, family shows, college and high school sporting events, conventions, trade / consumer shows, community events and corporate or private events. meetings.

US Bank Stadium is home to the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN Summer X Games (2017 – 2019), Super Bowl LII (2018), and the NCAA Men’s Final Four (2019). US Bank Stadium was LEED Gold Certified for Building Design and Construction (BD + C), LEED Platinum Certified for Operation and Maintenance (O + M) in 2019, and received the 2019 Excellence Award of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM).

Since opening in July 2016, US Bank Stadium has welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors at 1,398 public and private events and has hosted more than 7,800 tours.

For more information: www.usbankstadium.com or by phone at 612-777-8700 Facebook: facebook.com/USBankStadium Twitter: twitter.com/USBankStadium Instagram: instagram.com/USBankStadium

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobison.com/news/2021/7/28/ndsu-eastern-washington-schedule-football-game-at-us-bank-stadium.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos