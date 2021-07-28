A bid to solve UK building cladding problem hampers





UK Politics and Policy Updates

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to receive UK political and policy news.

A week after a deal between some major high-street banks and the UK government to resolve the cladding crisis went public, it ran into a hurdle, creating uncertainty between mortgage lenders and hundreds of thousands of landlords trapped in unsellable apartments.

The deal, personally endorsed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was intended to pave the way for some large lenders to resume providing mortgages on apartments in buildings less than 18 metres. Many of these have become unsellable because of safety fears that emerged after the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which killed 72 people.

Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said fire risk assessors and mortgage lenders should consider blocks lower than that height as safe. This means that the apartment no longer needs an EWS1 fire safety certificate, he added.

At the time, Jenrick welcomed the deal as “an important step forward for landlords of mid-rise buildings struggling to sell.”

Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said blocks less than 18 meters tall should be considered safe by fire risk assessors and mortgage lenders. © Wlktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Getty

But it ran into trouble, hoping the intervention would quickly shut down the housing market and free lenders.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, which advises property appraisers, said the guidelines on the matter cannot be changed until the government changes its “still in effect” fire safety recommendations. This means that many low-rise buildings still need the EWS1 form, some people who know about the matter say.

RICS explained its position in a call with lenders and traders on Monday, saying it needed an “urgent clarification” before changing its position.

According to one person on the phone, Jenrick’s intervention last week “changed nothing” and “looked like the government was trying to shift the blame”.

Without assurances that the assets are safe, or without a minister putting funds in to make them safe, valuation firms cannot accurately price assets. As a result, banks will not take the risk of lending to those apartments, a problem that has created a huge pool of “mortgage convicts.”

Ministers are struggling to contain the crisis that has soared in the four years since the Grenfell fire as concerns about building safety grow. Johnson personally intervened at a recent meeting with the UK’s largest lender on Downing Street and reached an agreement last week.

Safety concerns originally focused on high-rise tower blocks covered with materials similar to the Grenfell Tower. However, the government is changing the January 2020 guidelines, requiring fire risk assessments for multi-storey, multi-occupancy residential buildings of any height, affecting around 840,000 apartments across the UK.

According to a real estate executive, this advice “opened a Pandora’s box.”

As part of last week’s announcement, Jenrick said the government would withdraw advice, but insisted that the crisis was being extended by “excessive industry caution”.

RICS said lenders could technically still issue mortgages under existing guidelines.

David O’Leary, director of policy at the Home Builders Federation, said he doubts that changes to fire safety guidelines will inevitably solve the crisis.

“It has a broader meaning from a consumer standpoint. If you’ve been hearing about safety in the last four years, it’s hard to say ‘don’t worry now’,” he added.

The government denies shifting responsibility and says it is “committed to correcting current market failures and helping landlords sell properties if they so desire.”

“The opinion of independent experts is that there is no evidence of a systematic risk of fires in apartment blocks, but due to excessive industrialism, many lessors of low-risk buildings are unable to sell or are facing operating costs,” the spokesperson added. It’s often not necessary.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a8ec4197-0dde-4bf0-8b40-20a951de221b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos