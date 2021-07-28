Woman convicted of stealing 4.2 million diamonds from British luxury jeweler | UK News





A woman who stole $4.2 million worth of diamonds in exchange for pebbles in a plot similar to a Hollywood robbery movie was found guilty and sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, sent Boodles, a luxury jeweler in Mayfair, London, in March 2016 to let Anna masquerading as a jewelery expert evaluate jewelry on behalf of a wealthy Russian buyer.

Prosecutors said the case was the most valuable theft in the UK.

Seven diamonds, including a diamond worth 2.2m, had to be placed in a locked wallet and stored in a New Bond Street store vault until the funds were transferred.

But CCTV footage from the family company’s basement showroom captured the moment when the wallet was tucked into a Lakatos handbag and, using dexterity, turned into a replica in seconds.

Nicholas Wainwright, president of Boodles, took a break to speak on the phone with a Russian buyer named Alexander he met over lunch at the Hotel Metropole in Monaco.

Jeweler diamond expert Emma Barton raised suspicions, but no diamonds were found in Lakatos handbags, apparently hidden in a hidden compartment. She left the store before turning the jewelry into an unknown woman’s handbag, and in less than three hours the international criminal organization left England for France.

When I opened the wallet of the Boodles safe the next day, there were seven small garden pebbles inside. Diamonds have never been recovered.

Lakatos claimed that Anna was her late sister Liliana Lakatos, who confessed to committing a crime using her old passport a few months before she died in a car accident in Romania in October 2019.

Liliana Lakatos was wanted in Switzerland for an almost identical plot in which an envelope containing 400,000 (340,000) was turned into a paper-filled replica.

However, on Wednesday, Lulu Lakatos was convicted of conspiracy theft by a 10 to 1 majority after a 9 hour 19 minute hearing in Southwark Crown Court on or before March 10, 2016.

Judge Emma Goodall QC said she would sentence Lakatos later on Wednesday.

Born in Romania from Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, Lakatos has three convictions for theft in France. She arrived in London the day before the theft, entered London’s Cricklewood Lodge Hotel with 53-year-old Georgeta Danila, and was caught on CCTV before going on a scouting trip to the Boodles with Christophe Stankovic and Mickael Jovanovic.

Danila changed clothes for Lakatos to go to Boodles disguised in a long dark coat, brim hat and long scarf and waited at the Willow Walk pub in London’s Victoria area.

Wainwright, along with Barton, where Lakatos inspected and weighed the diamonds, led her down a glass spiral staircase into the conference room.

Wainwright said she was looking at her like a hawk when the diamonds were individually wrapped in pre-cut tissue paper and placed in an opaque box.

However, Barton said that Anna put her locked wallet in her handbag when Wainwright went upstairs to pick up Alexander’s call.

Barton, giving evidence, said: She watched Nicholas go up the stairs and as soon as his back returned from the spiral staircase she grabbed the bag and put it in her handbag. I said: No, no, no, you can’t do that. Get the diamonds out of your handbag now. Diamonds must be visible at all times. In English she answered. Fine. do not worry. Nothing to worry about.

After leaving the store, Lakatos ditched her disguise and traded diamonds for the bag of one of two unknown young women before leaving London on the Eurostar with Danila for France.

Stankovic and Jovanovic left with two young women in a rental car through a channel tunnel. The two pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft and were sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, and Danila was acquitted after telling the jury that he did not know he was involved in the crime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/28/woman-convicted-of-42m-diamond-theft-at-luxury-uk-jewellers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos