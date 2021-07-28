Twitter Launches Ecommerce Pilot Project In US That Lets Users Buy From Profiles – TechCrunch





Twitter will launch a pilot in the United States this morning to test the potential of e-commerce on its platform. The company introduces a new “Store Module” that gives brands, businesses and other retailers the ability to showcase their products to Twitter users directly on the company profile. Users will then be able to scroll through a carousel of product images in the pod and tap on a product they wish to purchase. This opens the company’s website inside the Twitter app itself, where the customer can learn more about the product in question and choose to make a purchase.

The Shop module will appear in a new dedicated space at the top of a supported Twitter profile, visible to US English users on iOS devices.

The company told TechCrunch that only companies with a professional profile will be able to use the feature at this time.

Business Profiles, which began testing in April, give businesses, nonprofits, publishers and creators the ability to display specific information about their business directly on their profile, including address, location, phone number, their opening hours, etc. Essentially, it’s the Twitter equivalent of something like a Facebook page for a business.

At launch, the new Boutique module will be made available to a small group of pilot testers. In addition to game retailer @GameStop and travel brand @ArdenCove, Twitter says there will only be around 10 other brands in the lifestyle, traditional retail, games, media and entertainment, technology and telecommunications that will have access to the new functionality.

Currently, Twitter is not offering interested businesses a way to sign up for the pilot, as the company is only in the early stages of testing the feature, he said.

While Twitter users often discuss products on the app and even contact businesses directly for purchasing assistance, it is unclear whether users will come to view Twitter as a shopping platform. .

With the pilot, Twitter is aiming to better understand what could help it make this change by tracking what types of products are driving traffic to online retailers. For example, he wants to determine if people are inspired by online conversations in the heat of the moment – like sports fans shopping for team clothing – or if Twitter users might be encouraged to shop in the heat of the moment. ‘a more lasting impact, such as new skin care products. routine. Having a diverse lineup of early pilot testers will help the business compare data across verticals to find out what works best.

Twitter says it will also work directly with businesses to better understand their needs through the creation of a new Merchant Advisory Council, which will be made up of “best examples” of marketers on Twitter.

The company mentioned earlier this year its intention to expand into e-commerce. During Twitter’s Analyst Day presentation in February, where it first announced its Super Follow platform for creators, the company also spoke briefly about its investments in ecommerce.

“We were starting to explore ways to better support commerce on Twitter,” said Bruce Falck, Twitter’s chief revenue officer, at the event. We know people come to Twitter to interact with brands and discuss their favorite products. In fact, you may have even noticed that some companies are already developing creative ways to enable sales on our platform.

This demand gives us confidence in the power of combining real-time conversation with an engaged and intentional audience. Imagine easily discovering and quickly purchasing a new skincare product or a trendy sneaker from a brand that you follow with just a few clicks, Falck added.

Since then, Twitter has tested a new e-commerce feature for tweets, which allows businesses to link to online product pages, like those in a Shopify store, for example.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal also touted the potential for shopping on Twitter when he addressed investors at the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Communications conference in May, noting that people are “doing a lot. research on Twitter before buying something ”.

Twitter’s entry into online shopping comes at a time when big tech companies and social platforms are increasing their investments in e-commerce. Facebook has made significant strides in e-commerce with shopping features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, including initiatives like online storefronts, integrated checkouts, product drops, video shopping, and more.

Shopify has also partnered with a number of technology platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Google, to make it easier for consumers to sign in to products sold by its merchants.

It should be noted that Twitter has attempted to execute a trade transaction in the past and failed. In 2017, the company began dropping its “Buy” button product, which had allowed Twitter users to click to make purchases, and the associated retail partnerships with that effort due to lack of traction. Obviously, the company thinks the time has come to try again.

