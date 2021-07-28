UK service is losing to EU rivals, but Asia could be a big winner.





Seven months after the UK left the European Union (EU), a chilling effect on UK trade is being sensed. From January to May 2021, total exports of UK goods and services fell by 13% (36 billion won) and imports by 22% (66 billion won), according to the UK Statistics Office (ONS).

In a separate new ONS report for UK services, exports and imports were down 12% and 24% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. This is partly due to the pandemic, but the decline with EU countries is more severe (exports down 15%, imports down 39%), suggesting Brexit is also relevant. Differences in exports of services to EU and non-EU countries include: construction (-43% versus +24%), maintenance and repair (-62% versus +11%), and manufacturing services (-40% versus +11%). It was particularly noticeable in the sector. -12%).

It appears to confirm that UK service delivery has become less competitive due to EU-UK trade and cooperation agreements that rarely address such businesses. This leaves EU member states free to decide whether or not to allow other UK suppliers to market. However, as we will see, other services that export services to countries other than the EU may also benefit as a result.

In a recent report, Ireland looked like the biggest winner. They would have benefited from relocating and rerouting their business in the UK, not to mention low corporate taxes and a young, well-educated workforce. Between 2016 and 2019, Ireland’s exports of services increased by 24% (144 billion or 123 billion), driven by financial services, IT and transport.

There is still a lot of speculation about which other EU cities will benefit in the medium term. Amsterdam overtook London as Europe’s largest stock trading center in January, absorbing many trades in euro denominated assets. Other potential winners are Frankfurt (banking), Luxembourg (banking and asset management) and Paris (financial, professional and business services). Even less serious competitors like Berlin can attract tech talent thanks to its cultural clusters and economics.

On the other hand, most financial traders remain in London so far. The city is still strong against stock market listings and other forms of capital raising. And the flow of financial jobs in London was part of what the rest predicted. A four-year regulatory transition period for areas such as data protection and electronic trading will undoubtedly help.

London vs EU rivals are only half the story. James Padolsey/Unsplash, CC BY-SA

But all of this misses the bigger picture: Europe’s ability to provide services may have weakened overall. Imagine a group of US investors trying to invest $1 billion in European stocks and other financial assets. In the past, you may have set up a fund in London, leveraging the city’s network of lawyers, accountants, bankers and other financial experts, and filtering some work to experts in Paris and Frankfurt on issues related to France. and Germany.

However, Brexit now means that funds cannot invest in certain EU securities in London. Investors should set up a second fund in Dublin to have exposure to all the EU assets they want. Due to the additional cost and time, we decided that it would be more advantageous to set up an Asia-focused fund in Singapore.

Multiplying this effect by all the divisions is potentially huge. Surely some investors will divert their attention from the UK to EU countries or decide to live with the extra cost of doing business in both the UK and EU. But others are now judging that somewhere in the world the opportunity seems more attractive. The risk is that this adds up to the global shift in economic weight over time. In fact, we can already see signs of this.

winner and loser

A follow-up study, yet to be published, uses trade data collected jointly by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to analyze service exports by major service providers in Europe and around the world. (OECD).

According to data, the UK is the largest exporter of services in Europe and second only to the US globally, but appears to be losing ground after Brexit. Ireland and the Netherlands are major growth stories in Europe, while China, India and Singapore lead the other regions.

Service exports by country in 2019 vs. 2015

Services Export Trends. Left: 2015 data in solid bars; 2019 yellow marker change. Right: Green bars indicate accelerating service growth. Red bars indicate slowing growth. Battis

Services growth in the UK declined by 11% in the 2016-2019 period compared to 2010-15. This supports the findings of a recently published study that the UK’s share of global export services fell from 8.9% in 2005 to 7% in 2019.

Meanwhile, growth rates in France, Spain, Italy and Belgium are also declining, while Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Austria and the United States are also stagnant. Ireland was the fastest growing exporter of services, but Singapore and India also gained momentum.

Surprisingly, between 2016 and 2019, we see an increase in growth in Asia in sectors such as travel, finance, IT and creative services. This includes remarkable growth in Singapore in finance, business, insurance and pension provision and in China in numerous sectors. I’d say it’s a boom.

Shanghai is on the rise. Krzystsztof Kotkowicz, CC BY-SA

This may partly reflect the industrial transformation from manufacturing to services in developing Asian countries. It could also reshape the long-term west-to-east shift of fulfillment centers on a truly global scale.

But at the same time, it is proof that Brexit has weakened the UK as a European service center. Yes, business has moved to Ireland (and Luxembourg) to some extent, but this may hide a larger collective setback.

For UK and European service colleagues, the question over the next few years is whether they can come up with agreements that will help maintain their collective strength, and to what extent the US service providers will take advantage of the opportunities elsewhere, such as developing countries. See if you can. Traditionally, it was far ahead.

