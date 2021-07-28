Have you seen this video that shows the US military forcibly vaccinating children? It’s a fake





You may have seen a video circulating on social media claiming to show children in Idaho being forcibly vaccinated in secret, while members of the US military watched. While some video footage is from an actual vaccination event, the social media version of the video has been deceptively edited to argue baseless claims that children are being taken from their parents and vaccinated against their will. .

Here are the details:

CLAIM: Video shows U.S. government agents forcing college students in Idaho to receive COVID-19 vaccines behind the building.

THE FACTS: An inflammatory video circulating widely on social media this week militarizes footage of a voluntary vaccination clinic run by a health district to push the false narrative that the US military is forcibly vaccinating children.

You are about to see some disturbing images, says the video’s narrator over suspenseful music. You will see government agents escorting the children to their execution, in a small shed behind the school in secret. They remove these children from the classroom, force them to be vaccinated and inject them in broad daylight.

The narrator calls the vaccination of children genocide, even though the FDA has declared Pfizer’s vaccine to be safe and provides strong protection for children as young as 12 years old.

The narrator also claims that the press was not invited to attend the lethal injection. As the narrator speaks, a video clip shows students entering and exiting a tent outside their school.

The Panhandle Health District hosted the Voluntary Vaccination Clinic at Coeur d Alenes Canfield Middle School on May 28 to reduce barriers individuals may have in receiving the vaccine and make it convenient for students and parents, said Katherine Hoyer, public information manager for the health agency.

It was one of many clinics held in local schools in the spring, according to Scott Maben, communications director for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools. Maben confirmed that the event was completely voluntary and with parental permission and was hosted by the Panhandle Health District, with the college as the venue. Maben also explained that there was no truth in claiming that this vaccination clinic or others in local schools were hidden from the public.

The health department publicly announced these clinics weeks in advance, and we shared the registration links and parental permission form with middle and high school parents, Maben said. A few weeks earlier, I had invited the local media to attend the first high school vaccination clinic.

Members of the Idaho National Guard helped facilitate the clinics as they were deployed by Idaho Governor Brad Little to assist local health districts in the COVID-19 response, which includes vaccination efforts , Hoyer said.

