UK Travel Leads Increase By 2 Billion As Covid Rules Relaxation For US And EU Arrivals | aviation industry





Nearly $2 billion was added to the value of British airlines and tourism companies on Wednesday after ministers decided that travelers from the US and EU will no longer need to quarantine themselves when they arrive in the UK.

British Airways, easyJet and jet engine maker Rolls-Royce were among the biggest beneficiaries, enjoying a strong stock market rally in hopes that the clouds for the travel sector could finally be lifted.

Heathrow and Virgin Atlantic, which aren’t listed on the stock market, can also benefit from increased visitor numbers, while the economy can count on Phillips after missing $22 billion in tourism spending last year.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss welcomed the lucrative reopening of the transatlantic corridor, but urged the US and UK governments to go further.

The UK is already lagging behind the US and the European Union, and an overly cautious approach to international travel will have an additional impact on the economic recovery and Britain’s 500,000 jobs at stake, he said.

He urged Boris Johnson to move the United States to the UK’s Green List, where there are no travel restrictions, and urged the White House to lift the ban on British travelers imposed on fears of a delta variant of the coronavirus.

According to figures from Visit Britain, tourism to the US and Europe accounted for nearly half of the 28.4 billion in annual tourism spending in the UK before the pandemic.

Total spending decreased by more than 22 billion to 6.2 billion last year.

The British Airways Trade Organization previously estimated that transatlantic air losses alone could hit the UK economy at $11 billion in 2020, and that delaying the reopening of air routes until September will cost $26 billion in 2021.

This isn’t close to the summer season passengers were expecting and we are the only sector not allowed to trade before the pandemic, a group spokeswoman said.

But today is a positive step that will pave the way for a return to unlimited travel in the future.

Tom Thackray, head of infrastructure at CBI, the UK’s leading business lobby group, said resuming international air travel is an important part of the puzzle’s recovery, while Heathrow chairman John Holland-Kay said deregulation could generate billions of dollars in new tourist revenues. said it would.

Dublin, one of the 20 best performing stocks on the FTSE 100, along with Rolls-Royce (up 4.55%), British Airways owner IAG (3.89%), hotelier IHG (1.44%) and Premier Inn owner Whitbread (1.75%) – Listed Ryanair rose 2.36%.

In the FTSE 250, airport and travel food company SSP (7.28%) took first place, followed by Wizz Air (6.16%) and easyJet (5.06%).

Taking into account the interests of travel agency Tui, the value of the publicly traded company exposed to inbound UK tourism has increased by more than $1.9 billion by the close of the transaction.

The collapse of air travel around the world during the pandemic took a toll on British businesses.

Heathrow Airport’s number of visitors fell from 5 to 7.7 million per month in 2019 to 206,505 in April 2020 and remained well below normal at 956,689 in June 2021.

Airlines like British Airways and easyJet suffered heavy losses and were backed by state aid, while Sir Richard Branson secured 1.2 billion rescue packages to support Virgin Atlantic.

Aviation analyst John Strickland at JLS Consulting highlighted the importance of resuming transatlantic routes in particular.

The US is a very important market for Virgin and BA. Virgin is more dependent, but it is one of the most important revenue streams for BAs.

Since there has been very little accommodating long-distance passengers since the beginning of this crisis, some kind of return is really important. Just because a British traveler can’t go to America doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods, but it’s an important step in the right direction.

According to Visit Britain, the United States is the UK’s single largest and most valuable inbound visitor market, worth $4.2 billion to the UK economy in 2019.

In 2019, there were 4.5 million inbound visits to the UK from the US, accounting for 11% of the total worldwide. Each US tourist typically spends 973 on a visit, which is 25% higher than the average for all countries.

But as a block, the EU is much more important. In 2019, the UK welcomed 24.8 million European Union travelers, accounting for a total of 61%. EU visitors spent a record $10.7 billion in the UK in 2019, representing 37% of total inbound visitor spending, up 10% from 2018.

British Airways CEO and Chairman Sean Doyle said more countries should be on the green list and urged governments to review the current expensive testing requirements that do not match their neighbors.

