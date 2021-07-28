England and Scotland end quarantine for vaccinated U.S. travelers: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





People stand in the international arrivals area of ​​London’s Heathrow Airport on January 26. The British government said that from Monday fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England without the need for quarantine. Matt Dunham / AP .

LONDON Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England and Scotland without quarantine from next week, UK officials said on Wednesday, a move welcomed by the struggling UK travel industry.

The UK government has said that people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the United States or by the European Medicines Agency, which regulates medicines for the European Union and several other countries, will be able to take the coronavirus before and after arrival. tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days after entering England.

The rule change takes effect at 4:00 a.m. UK time (03:00 GMT) on Monday.

The Scottish government, which sets its own health policy, has made the same decision. Wales and Northern Ireland have not announced what they plan to do.

Only people who have been vaccinated in Britain can currently skip 10 days of quarantine when arriving from most countries in Europe or North America.

There is one exception to the rule change: France, which the UK has called a higher risk due to the presence of the beta variant of the coronavirus. Visitors from France will continue to be quarantined.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid addressed reporters during a visit to an pop-up vaccination site in London on Wednesday. Dominic Lipinski / AP .

Heathrow Airport Managing Director John Holland-Kaye said the government had made the “right decision”. British Airways also welcomed the move, but urged the government to go further and ease restrictions on visitors from more countries.

Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the announcement was “good news”.

“The long-term recovery of our entire economy also depends on reopening the UK to two-way flows of people and commerce,” she said.

The change has not been universally reciprocal. Some European countries, including Italy, require British visitors to be quarantined upon arrival. The United States announced this week that it was maintaining the ban on most international visitors and advised Americans against traveling to the UK, citing an increase in infections caused by the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss urged the United States to end its travel ban and the UK to go further in opening up international travel. Weiss said “a continued overly cautious approach to international travel will have a further impact on the economic recovery and the 500,000 UK jobs at stake.”

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he expects the United States to ease its travel restrictions.

“We can only make the rules from our side,” he said.

“We can’t change that on the other side, but we expect that in time they will issue this executive decree, which was actually signed by the previous president, and bans inbound travel.”

