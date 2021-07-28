Entry requirements for Britain’s favorite holiday destinations from Spain to Italy





Deciding on a summer vacation this year is more stressful than ever with ever-changing travel rules.

And in addition to understanding the UK’s green, amber and red travel list, vacation dreamers need to abide by the restrictions of the destination they’re traveling to.

But what are the entry requirements and Covid case rates for some of the most popular countries? Here’s everything you need to know.

Italy

Travelers who have been in the UK in the past 14 days must present a negative PCR or antigen test done within 48 hours of arrival, complete a digital localization form, self-quarantine for 5 days, and undergo another test before release.

Children under the age of six from the UK do not need to be tested, but are not excluded from self-isolation.

Italy on the UK amber list currently has 53 cases per 100,000 people.

France

The UK is currently on the Frances amber list, but entry requirements vary depending on whether you are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitors may only travel for essential reasons and must present an international travel document. This certificate indicates that you do not have symptoms of coronavirus or have not had contact with an infected person and must self-isolate for the following period: lacquering.

You must also present a negative test performed by the facility within 24 hours of departure and present another PCR at the end of quarantine.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you don’t need an intrinsic reason, you don’t need to self-isolate or give a negative result. You still need to complete an affidavit and proof of immunization status.

Children 12 years and older must present a negative test when traveling with a vaccinated adult. Persons traveling alone who are not vaccinated are subject to the same conditions as unvaccinated adults. Children under the age of 11 do not need to submit a negative test.

France, on the UK’s Amber Plus list, currently has 202 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain

Spain requires all persons 12 years of age and older entering the UK to present a pre-travel declaration form and one of the following: or Certificate of Immunization.

All passengers traveling by air or sea must complete and sign the online health care form at least 48 hours prior to travel.

Spain, on the UK’s amber list, currently has 380 cases per 100,000 people.

Germany

The UK has been declared a high incidence area by Germany. You can enter the country for any reason as long as you have been vaccinated. Children under the age of 12 can enter Korea without vaccination if the test is negative and they are traveling with more than one parent.

Britons who have not been vaccinated may enter the country only if they are German citizens. Spouse/Partner/Children under the age of 18 of German citizens Residents of Germany; Spouse/Partner/Children under 18 of German residents play an important role. Or you need urgent travel.

Germany on the UK amber list currently has 14 cases per 100,000 people.

Turkey

All arrivals to Turkey, except Turkish citizens or residence permit holders, must fill out the online form within 72 hours of travel. Passengers arriving from the UK must have a PCR negative test within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Many Brits will want a summer vacation (Photo: AP/Joan Mateu)

All persons entering Turkey will undergo a medical assessment for coronavirus symptoms, including a temperature test. Random PCR testing is available upon arrival.

Turkey is on the UK Red List, so travel is not recommended and people arriving in the UK from Turkey should be quarantined at their hotels. Turkey currently has 110 cases per 100,000 people.

Austria

Currently, travelers from the UK are not allowed to enter Austria.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, as outlined by the Austrian Embassy in London. This includes people on business or business, students attending school in Austria, traveling with or traveling with someone for urgent family reasons or medical reasons.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country, but overall very low. There were 29 infections per 100,000 people reported in the last 7 days, according to Reuters data.

Greece

Greece is currently on the UK amber list, but it is welcoming UK tourists. Double jab travelers can visit both sides without quarantine.

Travelers holding an EU Covid-19 vaccine passport or able to present proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations at least 14 days prior to travel can also enter Greece without quarantine.

If arriving by air, an additional lateral flow test is required upon arrival and travelers are required to fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) by 11:59 PM (Greece local time) the day before arrival in Greece.

The country has reported 174 infections per 100,000 reported in the last 7 days.

Portugal

Portugal accepts travelers from England.

People must be quarantined for 14 days if they have been fully vaccinated with an EU approved vaccine (eg Pfizer, Oxford/AstraZeneca or Moderna) and cannot prove that the second dose was given at least 14 days prior to travel.

Children 12-17 years old must be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated, must have a negative PCR/antigen test, must complete a passenger locating form and have their body temperature checked upon arrival.

Persons requiring isolation because they have not completed their immunizations must complete this form.

According to Reuters data, Portugal reported 211 infections per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Swiss

The UK has been designated as a country with a worrisome variant. This means that people from the UK can only enter for travel purposes if they are fully vaccinated and can prove it.

Persons who have not been vaccinated may enter the country only if they are EU or Swiss nationals or possess the relevant documents described here.

Vaccinated travelers are exempt from quarantine rules, but self-quarantine rules apply when accompanying unvaccinated children. All travelers arriving by air, regardless of their immunization status, are required to fill out a passenger locating form.

Although infections are increasing in Switzerland, according to Reuters data, there were 58 infections per 100,000 reported population in the last 7 days.

Hungary

Hungary has closed its borders to most foreigners due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Anyone who can reliably prove that they have recovered from COVID-19 6 months ago can enter, otherwise only citizens and residents are allowed in. British nationals can travel to Hungary if they have a permit to stay in Hungary for at least 90 days and present documents to authorities at the border.

People traveling with families who are Hungarian citizens or residents must also be allowed to enter.

According to Reutersdata, Hungary has reported 4 infections per 100,000 reported in the past 7 days, and the number of cases is increasing.

