



After a close match with France in the semifinals, the Americans came to send a message at the start of the final in the new Olympic sport of 3×3 basketball.

No easy buckets.

The US defense simply smothered the ROC scorers to take an early lead and did smart practices towards the hoop to put the ROC in trouble, converting to an 18-15 victory that was not as close as the score indicates it.

Chicago Sky post player Stefanie Dolson led the glass with nine rebounds and scored seven points, including four free throws after shooting a constant stream of fouls. Kelsey Plum, the team’s spark plug throughout the tournament, added five points despite missing three of her two points. blows.

In fact, the 2-point shot was the only thing the United States didn’t do well in this final, missing all seven shots, including a misguided attempt by Dolson.

But the defense made the difference. Allisha Gray was the goal scorer as the United States held Olga Frolkina, who led the tournament in pre-game scoring average, to just one point.

Despite being relatively inexperienced in the discipline, the Americans ignited the tournament with a 17-10 victory over France. Two more easy wins followed until ROC stayed close to a 20-16 US victory. Italy and China also gave the United States good games, and Japan beat the United States in the last group game, although the Americans have already won their semi-final pass.

In the final, the United States missed many early shots and led 4-1 after three minutes. With Dolson picking up every rebound and the defense stopping to challenge every shot, it didn’t matter. The United States pushed the lead to five points, then seven points to 12-5. Russia scored four in a row to narrow the lead, but Gray stopped that streak and Dolson hit two free throws to increase the lead to 17-12.

Yulia Kozikhit scored 2 points behind the arc to get the ROC again in the three, but Dolson scored inside with 31 seconds left, and the United States refused the ROC until they gave up a shot. at 1 point without meaning just before the buzzer.

Plum, a member of the 2018 World Cup winning 3×3 team, has recovered from an Achilles tendon injury sustained last year with his WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. The team also faced more recent adversity, with Plum’s Las Vegas teammate Jackie Young replacing Katie Lou Samuelson just before the Games due to Samuelson’s positive COVID-19 test.

China beat France 16-14 to win the bronze medal.

On the men’s side, ROC surprised Serbia 21-10 in the semi-finals and qualified to face Latvia. The final was a barnburner, with Latvia hampered by an injury to Edgar Krumins after his shoe tore, reminiscent of what happened to Zion Williamson during his first year at Duke. Forced to play without a healthy bench player, Latvia edged out ROC and won over a 2-point Karlis Lasmanisto to take Latvia to the magic 21 points to end the game immediately for a 21-18 victory.

Serbia won the men’s bronze medal with a 21-10 victory over Belgium.

