Coronavirus cases in the UK are declining despite the lockdown, surprising experts.





People dancing at the Egg London nightclub in London, England in the early hours of July 19, 2021.

Rob Finney | Getty Images

London Covid-19 cases in the UK fell to 23,511 on Tuesday for the seventh day in a row, down from 46,588 the week before, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to exercise caution.

In an interview with LBC Radio on Wednesday, Johnson said it was important to avoid jumping to conclusions and to remember that “the virus is still there.”

“A lot of people got it and it still poses a significant risk,” he added.

Despite a drop in infection rates, 131 people died within 28 days of testing positive on Tuesday, the highest since March and hospitalizations continued to rise.

Public Health England pointed to the figures to explain that the pandemic is “not over”, and Yvonne Doyle, the UK’s chief medical officer, said the number of deaths and hospitalizations has risen in recent weeks. suggested that it was the result of a surge Delta variants spread quickly.

In a note on Tuesday, US research firm Fundstrat stressed that the UK’s delta surge peaked after about 45 days, similar to the 50-day mark seen in India, where the strain was first discovered.

JP Morgan analysts on Wednesday changed their previous forecast that the effective reproduction number of the virus would increase to 1.6 from 1.3 on July 19. Health Minister Sajid Javid has warned that the number of infections per day could exceed 100,000 in a few weeks.

The UK removed the last phase of social restrictions on July 19, allowing nightclubs and other indoor entertainment venues to open and relax obligations to masks, mass gatherings and social distancing. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland still have some restrictions. Importantly, the July 19 deregulation has not yet been factored into hospitalization and death figures.

The move caused much controversy as a third wave of the virus continued to sweep across the country, and Prime Minister Johnson and Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak were forced to self-isolate after Health Minister Javid tested positive.

“It appears that the July 19 deregulation did not lead to a dramatic change in people’s behavior as we had expected,” David Mackie, chief European economist at JPMorgan, said in a study note on Wednesday.

“Google Mobility data shows no significant change over the past week, and anecdotal evidence suggests that NPI compliance, such as wearing a mask, is still prevalent.”

While testing could drop by about 15%, reducing about 6,000 new infections per day, Mackie said the combination of this and limited mobility could explain why the effective breeding number clearly dropped below 1. Absolute level of infection.

Other possible reasons include the start of school holidays or the end of the Euro 2020 football tournament with large crowds in pubs and stadiums combined with the impact of seasonal weather.

‘Much, much softer’ than expected

Mackie argued that the expected community spread of the virus at soccer-related events occurred clearly in the figures, but that seasonality and school holidays did not explain the dramatic magnitude of the decline.

“If the rapid increase in new infections was due to the spread of the Delta mutation, it is difficult to explain such a rapid shift without an equally dramatic cause,” Mackie said.

“The delta variety has not gone away. The higher the base breeding number for the delta variety, the more likely it will be to continue to affect effective breeding numbers.”

J.P. Morgan still sees this as a problem over time because of the high reproductive rate of the delta variants and the relatively modest efficacy of vaccines to prevent transmission, and Mackie notes that delays in the system could mean that things could continue to change. acknowledged.

“But it’s hard to argue against the idea that the current UK delta wave is proving to be much, much weaker than we expected,” he concluded.

