US steps up pressure on Poland over Holocaust rendition





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States is stepping up pressure on Poland in hopes of stopping legislation that would prevent families from receiving restitution of property seized during the Holocaust and the Communist era.

The United States said on Wednesday that Poland was the only country in Europe to have regressed over the past year in meeting commitments to return seized property or to compensate Holocaust victims and their victims. families. The public warning is likely to anger Polish authorities, who have dismissed previous criticisms on the matter.

The problem is one of many sticking points that have emerged or worsened between Washington and Warsaw since the Biden administration came to power. Others include differences over the Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline and a proposed restrictive media law.

The proposed compensation law, which could be enacted in August, has already been denounced by Israel, Jewish groups and the United States. The new American criticism comes just before the first anniversary of the publication of a congressionally-mandated report that tracks European progress in adjudicating Holocaust claims. This report appealed to several nations but particularly criticized Poland.

On the eve of the anniversary, Cherrie Daniels, the United States’ special envoy for Holocaust issues, said Polish law would cause irreparable harm to Jews and non-Jews by effectively extinguishing demands for restitution and compensation for property taken during the Holocaust which was subsequently nationalized during the communist period.

If passed, the law would prevent real estate ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years, which would mean that ongoing proceedings regarding communist-era property confiscations would be dropped and dismissed. It affects Polish, Jewish and other property that is the subject of disputed earlier determinations.

Poland says it is a response to the fraud and irregularities that have emerged in the restitution process, leading to evictions or giving real estate to property dealers. The authorities insist that restitution claims will always be possible in court, regardless of the nationality or place of residence of the claimants.

But these explanations were rejected by both the United States and Israel, who said passing the law would cause serious damage to Polish-Israeli relations.

We are disappointed that the Polish government and the opposition too often seem to purposely confuse restitution or compensation with (WWII) reparations, Daniels said. We would like the Polish government to change the legislation as a minimum so that applicants with pending applications can continue to pursue them through the existing administrative process.

Daniels, Israeli officials and others like the World Jewish Restitution Organization and the World Jewish Congress have called on Poland to enact a comprehensive law or establish a procedure that addresses the issue of compensation, which becomes annually more urgent due to the death of aging. Holocaust survivors.

The State Department has identified six countries where significant pay issues remain unresolved, but of these, only Poland has regressed, according to Daniels. The others are Croatia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania.

Before World War II, Poland was home to Europe’s largest Jewish community of some 3.5 million people. Most were killed during the Holocaust under the occupation of Nazi Germany and their property was confiscated. The post-war Polish Communist authorities seized these properties, as well as those of non-Jewish owners in Warsaw and other cities. The end of communism in 1989 opened the door to demands for restitution, most of which would come from Poles.

Poland is the only European country that has offered no compensation for private property seized by the state in its recent history. Only the remaining common Jewish properties, such as some synagogues, prayer houses and cemeteries, mostly in poor condition, have been returned where possible or compensated.

The still unresolved issue has been a constant source of bitterness and political tension between Poland and Israel as well as the United States, which has prompted the Poles to respond to it through successive administrations and denounced them publicly for a lack of progress.

The year-old report was mandated by Congress in a law known as the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today, or JUST, Act, which was signed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 with the support of many. lawmakers from political parties and Jewish groups.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, have made the fight against anti-Semitism a priority. Last month, Blinken and his German counterpart signed an agreement to begin a formal dialogue between the United States and Germany on the Holocaust to ensure that the lessons of the Nazi era are not forgotten as the numbers number of survivors decreases.

The case unexpectedly resurfaced at the State Department this week when a swastika carved in an elevator was discovered at the agency’s main headquarters in Washington on Monday. Blinken, the stepson of a traditionally Jewish Holocaust survivor, condemned the vandalism and said it was a sign that the fight against anti-Semitism must be relentless.

