The UK allows international cruises and facilitates entry for vaccinated travelers.





This is according to the results of an epidemiological investigation following the resumption of domestic flights this summer.

Travelers who have been vaccinated

The announcement made it clear that anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19 arriving from Europe’s ‘amber’ countries (EU member states, European Free Trade Association countries and Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City) and the United States does not need to be quarantined. Combined with news. entry into the UK.

The government says it will amend its international cruise travel advice to encourage travelers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad.

MOU with government offices

To further support the safe reopening of international cruise travel, the government and the cruise industry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help the industry recover from COVID-19 and protect the British public from future pandemic-related disruptions.

Andy Harmer, Managing Director of CLIA UK & Ireland, said this is ‘very good news for the industry’. ‘The success of the ‘Cruise Around England’ this summer led the way.’

Tony Roberts, Vice President of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said the Regal Princess will start domestic flights on 31 July. A round trip to Southampton,’ he said.

‘As always, the safety and well-being of our crew, guests and destinations we visit is our top priority. Our vaccination and testing policies will be maintained for these cruises and will be reviewed regularly as the global situation continues to evolve.’

‘great power’

Nick Stace, CEO of Saga Travel, said: ‘The entire cruise industry has been working closely with governments to get to this point, and it’s great to hear that we can once again welcome guests on non-domestic voyages.

… Our customers are eagerly awaiting government certainty to help plan their cruises beyond the UK coast, and today’s news will provide the clarity they need to do so.

Other requirements

If you are arriving from a ‘yellow’ country, your vaccinations are complete, but you must complete a pre-departure screening prior to arrival in the UK and a PCR screening on or before the second day of arrival. Separate rules will continue to apply to those coming from France. People vaccinated in the US must also provide proof of US residency. Passengers from all countries are required to complete a passenger locator form.

Many routes based outside the UK have vessels that will only operate on domestic schedules in the coming weeks and months, carrying only UK residents.

Americans cruising in England?

Princess Cruises has announced that US residents will not be able to travel on UK cruises from July 31 to September 28. This is because it is only available to UK and Common Travel Area residents. However, Americans will be able to take international cruises from Southampton starting late September.

Virgin Voyages, with the Scarlet Lady scheduled to depart on a domestic flight from Portsmouth in August, said it was still evaluating changes in the UK.

Several other lines that Seatrade Cruise News contacted did not immediately respond on Wednesday.

