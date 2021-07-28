US delegation attends UN pre-summit on food systems





Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh led the United States delegation to the United Nations pre-summit on food systems in Rome July 26-28. Ahead of the United Nations Food Systems Summit in New York in September, Bronaugh and U.S. officials worked with other countries and food systems stakeholders in Rome to build coalitions and consensus around common goals, including food security and nutrition, climate change, equity and inclusion.

The summit will aim to establish commitments and actions to improve global food systems, but no standards are set yet to impose specific actions.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bronaugh shares that ahead of the New York summit this fall, the United States worked with other countries and delegates around the world to form coalitions and consensus around common priorities for United States.

These priorities include hunger and nutrition, climate change, inclusion and equity. In addition, we remain focused on some fundamental principles that underpin these priorities and these include one that is very important: leading with science and innovation and also enabling trade and rural infrastructure and investment, Bronaugh said.

She says part of the beauty of the summit is the collaboration and understanding of different points of view. I think everyone has a different approach, and I think that’s the power of the top of food systems. There are many different approaches to sustainable farming practices. And there isn’t just one way to do it. There is no one way to solve some of the challenges farmers face and some of these challenges in our food system.

Bronaugh adds: We really wanted everyone to use all the tools they have in terms of technologies and approaches to be able to meet our goals of affordable food, environmental protection and a strong food system.

Action coalitions

Bronaugh says the pre-summit focused on the work of specific coalitions to raise talking points on creating a strong and sustainable food system.

USDA-led U.S. joins and promotes the Global School Meals Coalition, which has set itself the ambitious goal of expanding school feeding programs to bring nutritious meals to the market. available to all children by 2030.

Another priority for the United States and many other countries includes those focused on the climate, including strategic investments and research and development goals in agricultural innovation to accelerate progress towards climate goals.

While in Rome, we worked hard to encourage other countries to join us in the Agricultural Climate Innovation Mission, says Bronaugh. AIM was announced at President Joe Bidens’ Climate Leaders Summit earlier this year.

Food loss and waste is another targeted coalition, Bronaugh says. It is difficult to see how we could achieve meaningful transformation and more sustainable food systems without reducing food loss and waste. She says the United States strongly supports the creation of the Food is Never Wasted Coalition. This coalition is in line with our commitment not only to reduce loss and waste at the national level, but to support capacity building efforts that will achieve this goal also at the international level.

While in Rome, Bronaugh met with representatives of the Italian government, including the Minister of Agriculture Stefano Pautuanelli and the Under-Secretary of State for Ecological Transition Vannia Gava, and representatives of the UN, including the director Food and Agriculture Organization General Qu Dongyu and World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley. .

Global cooperation of ministers of agriculture

At a recent meeting of the executive committee of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the 31 participating countries approved a resolution stating that farmers should be properly represented at the top and that their central role in the food supply should to be recognized.

The unified position of the countries of the Americas is articulated around 16 key messages and the emphasis on the principles contained in the document “On the Road to the United Nations Summit on Food Systems: Key Messages from the Perspective of the Food System”. ‘agriculture in the Americas’, which the countries themselves have contributed, through coordinated work with IICA. The document contains 16 key messages on the essential role of agriculture, highlighting that farmers and food systems workers are an essential and central chain in food systems, and that without agricultural production there would be no raw material to be transformed into food.

Uruguayan agriculture minister Fernando Mattos called for prioritizing science and rejecting theories that seek to link agricultural production in the hemispheres to climate change. We are the solution, not the problem in food systems. We cannot suggest limiting the consumption of agricultural products when other sectors, such as the fossil fuel industry, are primarily responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.

Jason Hafemeister, U.S. Assistant Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, said the priority is to produce more food with fewer resources and stressed that the group of agriculture and agriculture ministers Other participating officials in the region embody the spirit of the Americas and will play a vital role with their contribution of new ideas.

Focus on sustainability

As the United Nations holds its first round of official meetings as part of a food systems summit that examines the very nature of agriculture itself, the National Dairy Farmers Federation notes that the actions envisaged could lead to to policy changes around the world in the name of healthy food production. in a more sustainable and responsible way.

Unsurprisingly, anti-animal farming activists are on the rise, making statements about dairy products and their environmental impact in an attempt to monopolize headlines and win hearts and minds, even if their demands do not stand up to the crowd. closer examination, says the NMPF. American dairy products, along with the country’s entire agricultural sector and food supply chain, have significantly reduced their environmental impact in recent decades while reducing waste and increasing production.

The NMPF also notes that there is no single food system. Historical, cultural and personal considerations; various production and manufacturing systems; different levels of economic and industrial development. They all mean that there is not one diet, one approach to agriculture, or one set of public policies that apply universally to global food production or consumption, adds the NMPF.

Food systems are too important to fall prey to disinformation, and a global discussion needs to be solid and sincere, says NMPF.

The International Dairy Federation has released its IDF Dairy Sustainability Outlook 4 – a special edition dedicated to the United Nations Food Systems Summit. Guided by the Summit’s five courses of action, case studies from the dairy community are presented, showing how the sector is committed to feeding the world’s people safe and nutritious food through sustainable production systems.

