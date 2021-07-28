The Staycation boom brings more benefits to the UK than any other country.





Travel and Leisure Industry Update

A new analysis released as the UK government welcomes the decision to ease inbound travel restrictions suggests that a shift to “staycation” will boost the UK’s tourism sector more than other countries.

Starting Monday, travelers who have been fully vaccinated in the US and the European Union will be able to enter the UK without quarantine, giving airlines, hotels and travel agencies hope that will save at least part of a second gloomy summer season.

The announcement of the change boosted stock prices of airlines EasyJet, Ryanair and travel catering company SSP, and said Claire Walker, co-director of the British Chamber of Commerce, “it will be good news for the hundreds of thousands of people directly employed.” in the travel industry and many more sectors that are part of the supply chain.”

In airlines, businesses related to travel agencies, visitor accommodation, car rental and tourism have been hit hardest by the pandemic, working hours have declined far more than the economy as a whole, and many jobs are still supported by wage subsidies. In May.

But think tank Resolution Foundation said in a report released on Thursday that “it may not feel that way to those struggling to fill bars and beds,” but the UK is far better off to benefit from a pandemic-related swing to domestic tourism.

The Resolution Foundation said the UK had a “tourism trade deficit” of around £30.5 billion in a “normal” year. surpluses in countries such as Spain and Greece.

This means that if all tourists around the world replace their overseas vacation with their own travel, annual tourism spending in the UK will increase by one-sixth, creating 300,000 additional jobs.

But in reality, the new popularity of “staycations”, where web searches for camping trips outweigh searches for cheap flights, isn’t enough to compensate for the greater number of people choosing to simply stay home.

Last year, employees spent almost a fifth of their usual vacation pay, the Resolution Foundation said, according to a UK workforce survey. Perhaps it’s because you’ve been stocking up on vacation until better travel options open up.

Overall tourism activity has declined sharply across the EU, and according to Eurostat figures from last summer season, stays spent in tourist accommodations by visitors from other countries were less than half of 2019 levels, while bookings from domestic visitors fell 12%.

In the UK, coastal and rural areas such as Devon, Cornwall and Cumbria are flooded, while London’s hotels and cities popular with foreign tourists are vacant and the benefits feel uneven.

Resolution Foundation chief economist Nye Cominetti said staycations would provide “needed relief” but still “huge challenges” for the industry and its two million workers as the summer ends and layoff plans end. Under.

