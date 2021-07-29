Extreme weather will become the norm and Britain is unprepared, report warns | extreme weather





Extreme weather will hit the UK more often due to the climate crisis, scientists say last year was not only the warmest on record, but also one of the wettest and sunniest years on record, scientists say.

As mild British weather is quickly becoming a thing of the past, last year entered the top 10 for the first time in more than 100 years of heat, rain and sunshine, according to a report from the Met Office. and climate scientists.

According to the State of the UK Climate 2020, closures began on very sunny days in the spring of 2020, followed by the wettest February and then the heat wave in August, making 2020 the third warmest year on record, fifth wettest on record, eight It was the first sunny year. , has been published in the International Journal of Climatology.

Mike Kendon, lead climate scientist at the Met Office National Climate Information Center and lead author of the study, said: The climate in England is already changing. The warming we’re seeing is largely consistent with what we’re seeing globally, and with our broader understanding of how the climate is getting wetter and warmer. [of climate change].

The British meteorological record dates back to the Central England temperature series dating back to 1659 and other temperature records in a seamless line from 1884, rainfall to 1862, and in some cases even more. The report’s authors have combined data from this series with data on sea surface temperature and sea level and compared them with last year’s findings.

According to this, the last 30 years (1991-2020) were 0.9C warmer than the previous 30 years (1961-1990), and the UK was on average 6% wetter in the recent period.

Globally, land temperatures are about 1.2C higher than pre-industrial levels. At the Cop26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow this November, governments will try to agree on a way to prevent the world from getting more than 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels.

But average weather is only part of the picture. Scientists are particularly concerned about the increasingly extreme weather in Britain. Last year, storms Ciara and Dennis had precipitation only a week apart, with some areas bringing rainfall more than four times the historical monthly average.

Kendon said: We’re seeing a pattern of higher temperatures and more rainfall over and over again. The baseline of climate is changing, and what we consider normal is changing.

William Collins, professor of meteorology at the University of Reading, who was not involved in the report, said: The government has promised to make efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. If we don’t, we’ll have an impact on the global climate and we won’t be immune in the UK either.

As the Earth is warming under the influence of greenhouse gases, the warm air can hold more moisture, making the UK weather much more humid than in the past.

Richard Allan, professor of climate sciences at Reading University, explains: Extremely wet periods and associated flooding are becoming more severe as high greenhouse gas levels warm the air and increase storm-causing moisture. A thirstier atmosphere dries the land more effectively, intensifying the already hotter spells and making the weather more extreme.

These extremes are likely to cause serious problems, as most of the UK’s infrastructure is not built to withstand rainfall, extreme temperatures and more frequent storms. The floods that have hit the UK in recent days after the heatwave earlier this month have raised questions about the UK’s ability to cope with extreme weather.

Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, who published the paper, warned of the dangers of seeing warming weather through rosy glasses if the focus is on warming weather, and that extreme heat and rainfall will cause a lot of problems.

When we saw extreme heat last summer, roads began to melt, rails began to bend in the rail network, all trains had to slow down, and we’ve seen many cancellations and delays. The electrical cables also start to bend, she said, resulting in power outages. How it will affect our daily life [mean] It will start to have a much more negative effect than on a warm sunny day.

Its impact is also evident in agriculture and the natural world. According to reports, the first leaves appeared much earlier than last year and fell much earlier. This effect can cause confusion in other species. For example, caterpillars and other invertebrates may peak before baby birds are born, leaving little to eat.

Darren Moorcroft, Chief Executive Officer of the Woodland Trust, said: If a species is not synchronized, it can potentially lead to collapse within the food chain, and as a result, the species struggles to thrive as well as survive.

Sea level rise has also doubled since the beginning of the last century, increasing from 1.5 mm per year to more than 3 mm per year, equivalent to 2 cm per decade over the past 60 years. Ed Hill, director of the UKs National Oceanography Centre, said: “The extreme sea level rise during high tides and storms that cause flooding will have immediate consequences.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/29/extreme-weather-will-be-the-norm-and-uk-is-not-prepared-report-warns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos