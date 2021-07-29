USA wins gold in Olympic three-on-three basketball debut





The US women’s three-on-three basketball team won gold in the sport’s Olympic debut on Wednesday, beating Russia 18-15 in the final. The US team, led by Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young finished the tournament with an 8-1 record.

Dolson, who plays for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, led the U.S. team with seven points. On Tuesday, the United States won 11 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze. With 31 medals, the United States has more than any other country.

To qualify, the USA team won both the Big Twelve International Tournament and the FIBA ​​Olympic Qualifying Tournament three-on-three. But the team faced adversity even before entering the field. Earlier this month, Katie Young replaced Katie Lou Samuelson after testing positive for COVID-19, ruling her out of the Games.

Kara Lawson, head coach of the Duke Blue Devils women’s hoops team, has been the head coach of the United States team since 2017. Lawson praised the team’s adaptability, particularly through the exhausting challenge of playing multiple games on the same day and never training together. players before entering the field.

“This group is part of the beginning,” Lawson said at a press conference. “Years from now, when the story of 3×3 is told, it can’t be told without them winning the first gold in a really tough way. The competition alone was really tough, but not to train with a player and to come in and win the tournament is not normal. I think that is a testament to their tenacity, their intelligence, their team spirit and their flexibility. “

This is the first year that three-on-three basketball has been played as an Olympic sport. Each match is played for 21 minutes or until a team reaches 21 points first.

The American team celebrates its gold medal. From left to right: Stefanie Dolson, Jaqueline Law, Kelsie Plum and Allisha Gray. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty

In May, the US men’s three-on-three team failed to qualify for the Olympics when they were knocked out by the Netherlands. Latvia won the gold medal match against the Russian Olympic Committee. Many fans attributed the loss to the formation of Team USA, made up of former NBA players. Meanwhile, the women’s roster was filled with current WNBA players. Plum and Young play for the Las Vegas Aces and Gray plays for the Dallas Wings.

Meanwhile, the US women’s five-on-five team has won gold at the last six Olympics. The United States team is currently 1-0 after beating Nigeria 81-72 in the group stage. If they qualify, the gold medal game will be on August 7. WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi hope to become the first female basketball players to win five times gold.

