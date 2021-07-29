Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, says US economy is improving | Business and Economy News





US Federal Reserve policymakers voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of their two-day meeting on Wednesday. The Fed will also continue to support the country’s economic recovery by purchasing bonds to the tune of $ 120 billion per month.

The monetary policy status quo is not surprising, given that the Fed has long indicated that it will keep its benchmark rate close to zero until the U.S. labor market is completely healed from the COVID blow. -19 from last year. But Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his virtual press conference after the meeting that the US central bank would be prepared to reconsider current monetary policy if inflationary risks to the economic recovery emerge.

The Fed noted that strong political support as well as advances in coronavirus vaccination are propelling improvements in nations’ economy and job market. But Powell said the current unemployment rate of 5.9% underestimates the true scale of unemployment, as the number of Americans working or actively seeking work remains low.

In May, the United States had a record 9.2 million openings, leaving companies scrambling to fill positions. But in June, some 9.5 million people were counted as unemployed by the US Department of Labor.

This mismatch has sparked controversy, with some accusing the generous federal unemployment benefits of deterring the unemployed from returning to work. Others point to a lack of care delivery options during the pandemic to keep unemployed workers away, as well as fears of contracting COVID-19.

Powell expressed confidence that these problems will not last. Those factors are expected to fade over the next few months, leading to solid job gains, he said.

The Fed has a dual mandate to achieve maximum employment and price stability. The big question, then, is when policymakers are concerned enough about rising inflation to start backing down easy money policies.

Powell has repeatedly stated that the Fed is prepared to accept inflation above its 2% target rate for a while if that’s what it takes to bring the labor market back to its pre-pandemic strength.

Inflation is currently well above the Fed’s long-term target rate.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the prices companies get for the goods and services they sell, rose 7.3% in June compared to the same period a year ago . This is the strongest increase since the annual figures were first reduced in November 2010. Consumer prices, meanwhile, rose 5.4% in June, the largest annual increase. since August 2008.

A little inflation is good for an economy because it makes consumers buy goods and services now, rather than having to expect prices to fall. But too much inflation is decidedly bad, especially if it sets off a vicious upward price spiral that prompts policymakers to suddenly raise interest rates and potentially derail the economic recovery.

Fed policymakers believe that rising inflation is a consequence of supply bottlenecks forming as companies suddenly reopen, and will likely prove temporary.

There has been no hawkish statement from the Fed that it is preparing to pull the drive wheels off the economic recovery anytime soon. But Powell gently telegraphed that policymakers are prepared to consider withdrawing some monetary support if conditions warrant.

If we saw any signs that the inflation path or long-term inflation expectations were moving significantly and persistently beyond levels consistent with our goal, we would be ready to adjust the policy stance, did he declare.

When asked specifically if he was concerned that higher wages would fuel inflation, Powell noted that most of the wage increase occurs in relatively low-paying jobs in the service sector. He also said that there was no evidence of the formation of a wage-price spiral, in which unit labor costs rise and force companies to accept lower profit margins or increase. the costs.

We don’t see that now, Powell said. This is something that was a feature of the high inflationary era of high inflation, but it is no longer a feature now.

During his press conference, Powell noted the risks to the economic outlook, including slowing coronavirus vaccination rates and the spread of the Delta strain of COVID-19 in parts of the country.

Continued progress on vaccinations would support a return to more normal economic conditions, he said.

