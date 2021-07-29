UK car production falls to lowest level in nearly 70 years | automotive industry





Last month, the number of cars produced on UK production lines fell to the lowest level in June in nearly 70 years. Because automakers have been hit by a shortage of both staff and semiconductors.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said last month that more than 69,000 cars were produced at UK auto plants, the lowest June figure since 1953.

A global semiconductor chip shortage caused by the pandemic has hit car production and could produce 100,000 fewer cars this year in the UK than previously predicted.

Every new car contains about 1,500 semiconductor chips. Semiconductor chips are the brains found in all kinds of electronic devices, from cars and game consoles to PCs and TVs.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes told reporters that it was a critical component in short supply. We expect this disruption to continue through the end of this year.

Short supply is accompanied by a continuing shortage of staff in auto plants. This is because the NHS app shows a ping after a worker comes in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

SMMT has called for urgent government action, including moving the target date for exempting fully vaccinated adults from self-isolation requirements to 16 August.

In the first half of 2021, fewer than 500,000 cars were produced in the UK, with a total of 498,923 units, a decline of more than 38% compared to the five-year average of January-June.

According to SMMT, more than 311,000 fewer cars than the average were produced in six months, worth more than $8.5 billion.

The automotive industry is expected to suffer the most losses as a result of the chip shortage, with analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that up to $20 billion ($14 billion) will disappear from global automakers’ operating profits by 2021.

The shortage has already been in place for over a year since the first outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 caused manufacturers to shut down operations.

Despite production returning to normal, consumers looking to purchase electronic devices such as tech-intensive electric vehicles, TVs and home computers due to the pandemic have seen chip makers struggle to meet demand.

Hawes said it’s an inconsistent picture for the UK auto industry. Some manufacturers are better than others. The difficulty is to see what that supply looks like.

Production figures for June put an end to six turbulent months for UK industry. This is because automakers have had to deal with a range of issues, including post-Brexit trade rules with Europe, the lasting impact of the pandemic and the resulting supply chain disruption.

As a result, SMMT warns that the UK could produce fewer than 1 million cars in 2021, well below its future production target of 1.21.3 million.

Despite recent announcements of long-term investments in the UK auto industry by Nissan of Sunderland and Vauxhall owner Stellantis of Ellesmere Port, SMMT said UK automakers are in a difficult situation and they expect supply uncertainty to persist through 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/29/uk-car-production-slumps-to-lowest-june-level-in-almost-70-years

