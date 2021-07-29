UK new car production curbs due to shortage of staff and semiconductors





Last month was the second worst June for UK car production since 1953, second only to 2020 when the pandemic peaked, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Around 69,079 new cars were produced on UK production lines, a 22.1% increase over the 56,594 units produced in June 2020, but a decrease of nearly 37% compared to June 2019, before the pandemic.

SMMT blames the shortage on a global semiconductor shortage that is primarily a product of the pandemic. New trade rules with the European Union (EU) and the shortage of manpower due to the ‘pingdemic’, which requires self-quarantine when receiving notification of contact with a person infected with COVID-19, are also cited as factors. 19.

SMMT notes that the results for June ended six months of “turbulence” for UK manufacturing, with 498,293 units produced so far this year, a 38.4% drop from the first half of the five-year average. A shortage of 311,160 cars is equivalent to a loss of more than £8.5 billion, SMMT says.

By the end of 2021, the UK could lose up to 100,000 new cars as a result of semiconductor shortages and other factors impeding the sector’s recovery from the pandemic.

In June, around 83.4% of UK-made cars headed overseas, of which 51.7% went to the EU, 18.8% to the US and 7.8% to China.

Meanwhile, 22.6% of all cars made are “used as an alternative fuel” (i.e. battery-electric, hybrid or fuel cell), which is a “stable” percentage compared to the previous year, but the SMMT is pushing for a 2030 ban approach. Emphasize. Expanding the penetration of new internal combustion engine vehicles and repeating “significant investments in automobile manufacturing, battery production and supply chain transformation” in line with the transition.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said: “Although the UK auto industry continues to suffer from the impact of the global pandemic, the sector has the ability to recover, despite significant declines in production in the first half and tough months to come.

“The latest investments in new models and battery production show a bright future is at hand, but the industry still faces headwinds, most notably employee absenteeism and global semiconductor shortages due to employee ‘ping’.”

Hawes has urged the government to introduce new measures that will allow fully vaccinated adults to avoid quarantine after contact notification, which is now due to be introduced on August 16. He also advocated a ‘liberation test’ scheme that would allow unvaccinated workers to skip quarantine for routine screening after contact.

