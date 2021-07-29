Welsh government is not satisfied with UK government removing quarantine rules for ‘double jab’ arrivals from EU and US





Travelers to Wales who have been vaccinated in the European Union (EU) or the United States (America) will no longer need to self-isolate upon arrival from next week.

The Welsh government followed England and Scotland to allow the change to take effect at 4 am on Monday 2 August, despite saying it was “sorry” with the UK government’s decision.

Currently, only those who have been jabbed from the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries other than France.

Changes to the self-isolation rules came into effect in Wales on 19 July. Prime Minister Mark Drakeford at the time also said he did not agree with the decision, but acknowledged the difficulties caused by the opening of the border.

While the Welsh government is responsible for most of the coronavirus guidelines, diplomacy is not heavily delegated and the UK’s largest airport is in the UK, so the UK government’s decision is undoubtedly how international travel and subsequent self-isolation will be imposed. affects the

MS Health and Social Services Secretary Eluned Morgan reflected these concerns today, saying: We will therefore work with the other UK administrations to apply this decision in Wales.”

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the rule change would apply to people fully vaccinated with an EU or US approved vaccine.

Plans are also being considered so that fully vaccinated people do not have to self-isolate if they have close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Welsh government works to remove the requirement to self-isolate if fully vaccinated people came into close contact with someone tested under a plan in Wales detailing next steps to ease coronavirus restrictions on 14 July said he was doing it. Positive.

A final decision will be made before the next review, which is by August 5th.

If the current public health situation remains the same, almost all coronavirus restrictions on people and businesses in Wales will be lifted on Saturday 7 August.

From that day on, there are also no legal restrictions on the number of people you can meet indoors, including in private homes. All buildings are open and most, if not all, restrictions are removed.

Also, starting August 7, masks will not be required in hospitality settings, but will continue to be mandatory by law in most indoor public places and public transport.

This means Wales is following a very similar timeline to Scotland, which is set to lift all restrictions from 9 August.

MS Health and Social Affairs Minister Eluned Morgan commented on today’s change to the self-isolation rule: “Today the UK government has decided to allow travelers from the European Union and the US to visit the UK without self-isolation – quarantine on arrival.

“At this time, a public health risk clearly exists as we resume international travel and lift quarantine restrictions on fully vaccinated amber arrivals in the US and EU.

“Without self-isolation requirements on arrival, there is a higher risk of bringing cases and strains of concern (VoCs) from abroad. Vaccines can reduce these risks, but only if they are effective against VoC. Travel for reasons you don’t need.”

She added: “We expect the UK government to provide assurances that procedures will be in place to ensure that people traveling to the UK are fully vaccinated. We will also continue to put pressure on the UK Government in doing so. Pre-departure screening, We will maintain consistent and robust PCR surveillance, including genomic sequencing of the results as one mitigation against the second-day PCR testing, importing vaccine escape variants.”

Do you agree with the announcement of deregulation in Wales? Let us know in the comments.

