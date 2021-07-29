Why COVID cases are currently declining in the UK and what could happen next





Two months after the spike in COVID-19 cases in the UK, the numbers started to decline again, and surprisingly, many have declined quite sharply. The number of new confirmed cases peaked at 54,674 on July 17 and then dropped to 23,511 on July 27.

It’s important to note that it’s still unclear whether these declines will continue as the statistics have not yet taken into account the effects of lifting the restrictions that remain in most of England on 19 July. We probably won’t know the impact of this until at least the last day of July.

But why do cases seem to decrease again soon after the restrictions are lifted? To answer that question, we need to know how diseases spread and become endemic.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is not the only coronavirus that affects humans. Other common seasonal coronaviruses also infect us and cause colds.

With these coronaviruses, post-infection immunity is measured more in months than in years. Most of us can expect repeated infections with these other coronaviruses over a lifetime, typically every 3-6 years. Our experience with COVID-19 may end up being the same. Reinfection following the initial spontaneous SARS-CoV-2 infection is now being reported in the UK.

Even vaccination will not provide lifetime protection against COVID-19, and vaccine effectiveness is expected to decline over months. Recent news reports in Israel suggest that the protection provided by Pfizer vaccines may already be weakening among older people. However, protection against serious disease will probably outlast protection against infection.

Like the common cold, COVID-19 will now continue to circulate among us. Shida Productions/Shutterstock

The lack of long-term protection against infection means herd immunity is probably impossible and the virus will become endemic and continue to circulate in human populations. When this happens and the disease stabilizes, it reaches its intrinsic equilibrium when the number of cases is constant across the population and does not increase or decrease.

Is this what you are witnessing now? if. One of the basic models of how infectious disease cases change over time is called the SIR model. This model looks at how many people are susceptible to the disease at a time, those who are contagious, or who have recovered (and thus are immune).

With this model, cases increase rapidly at the onset of an epidemic because many people are susceptible, infected, and continue to infect other susceptible people. However, over time as infections increased, fewer people were susceptible and more people recovered. Thus, growth slows down, epidemics peak, and then the number of cases declines to an endemic equilibrium point where they remain nearly stable.

The SIR model shows the number of people who are likely to be infected at any time in an epidemic, who have been infected and who have recovered. Wefatherley/Wikipedia, CC BY-SA

However, the real world is somewhat more complex than the SIR model. It works more like the SEIRS model, which is a variant of the basic SIR model that incorporates other factors when calculating how a disease spreads.

In the SEIRS model, the increase or decrease in the number of cases and the endemic equilibrium point depend on the extent of impact. This includes measures such as beta (average number of contacts a person has over a period of time multiplied by the probability of transmission of a disease when there is contact between a susceptibility and an infectious person) and latency (latency). the delay between when someone gets infected and becomes infected). Crucially, this model takes into account immune changes in the population through birth and death, or through weakening of immunity as we have already discussed.

As in the SIR model, the rate of epidemic growth slows to a peak before cases drop to endemic levels. However, in this SEIRS model, infection approaches a stable endemic equilibrium in a series of epidemic waves, as infection becomes much more sensitive and complex due to the additional data input in the model and consequently more realistic.

For example, if beta increases due to increased contact between people, this will change the intrinsic equilibrium at which the cases are leveled. More contacts will see a spike in infection until they start to stabilize around a higher balance. Similarly, a well-reduced beta reduces infection until a new equilibrium is reached.

Immunity, which governs the trajectory of epidemic interactions between people, is also very important. Syda Productions/Shutterstock Beta Release

The changes we’ve seen over the past few months may be due to changes in contact between people across the UK. We were actually seeing the delta strain wave slowing very quickly by mid-June, suggesting that we are approaching intrinsic equilibrium. However, something happened that changed the beta significantly. That’s the European Football Championship (June 11th – July 11th).

Change in the percentage of new COVID-19 cases in England (7-day average), showing the number of cases accelerated after the start of the tournament, then slowed and then accelerated again in response to the knockout phase. Coronavirus.data.gov.uk, CC BY

Cases began to surge dramatically at the end of June, shortly after England’s first match. That surge didn’t last long and had already slowed again until another surge slowed again relatively quickly following the quarterfinals. In Scotland, the pattern was different. We still saw a surge associated with the start of the euro, but cases started to decline about 10 days after the last match on 22 June.

Change in the percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Scotland (7-day average), showing the number of cases is rapidly declining again before accelerating in response to the Scottish Group Games. Coronavirus.data.gov.uk, CC BY

Thus, the differences in these graphs are potentially explained by England reaching the finals and sustaining higher levels of mixing longer. And the pattern emerging from early June is consistent with the UK approaching the endemic balance of COVID-19. This means we may not see another sustained spike in infection. The July 19th will have some impact on the beta measure, but it won’t be large or lasting, even if there is a slight increase in cases due to the reopening.

