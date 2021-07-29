US, Russia hold ‘substantial’ strategic stability talks as Moscow hits Biden for comment





Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation of US officials in a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the first in a series of talks on the “Integrated Dialogue on Strategic Stability »Organized in June during the summit of President Joe Biden with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These strategic talks come as Russia builds up military might in the Arctic and tests its latest weapons, including an unmanned stealth torpedo powered by a nuclear reactor. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that “we remain committed, even in times of tension, to ensure predictability and reduce the risk of armed conflict and the threat of nuclear war.”

Washington and Moscow are at odds on issues ranging from ransomware attacks that have penetrated U.S. government agencies to the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, its interference in Ukraine, and the detention of Americans. Despite this, the Biden administration stressed that it still seeks to cooperate with Moscow in areas of mutual interest, including climate change.

The meeting was the first in a series of planned commitments intended to improve communication and reduce the possibility of diplomatic missteps at a time of strained relations between the two countries. This first meeting came as Moscow beat Biden for remarks about the precarious state of the Russian economy and the dangers that this poses.

“A real shooting war”

During remarks at the office of the director of national intelligence on Tuesday, Biden warned that Russia was already intervening in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, that an increase in cyber attacks could lead to war and that the weak position of Putin makes it even more dangerous.

“We’ve seen how cyber threats, including ransomware attacks, are increasingly capable of causing damage and disruption in the real world,” Biden said. “I can’t guarantee that, and they’re as knowledgeable as I am, but I think it’s more likely that we’ll end up, we’ll end up in a war. A real shooting war with great power. It’s going to be up to the mark. following a major cyber-rupture. ”

“When I was with Mr. Putin, who has a real problem, he sat at the top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and oil wells and nothing else,” Biden said. “Nothing else. What is their economy? The eighth smallest in the world now the largest in the world? He knows he knows he has real problems, which makes him even more dangerous, to My opinion.”

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Biden was wrong in his assessment that Russia only had nuclear weapons and oil.

“At the very least, they are fundamentally wrong,” Kremlin Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. “The President of the United States spoke about our President, speaking in front of [US] National intelligence officers. It is clear that such declarations of bravery are in demand among this audience.

“Obviously, Biden is expressing the messages that are prepared by his device, his employees. Here we can see a mistaken knowledge and understanding of modern Russia,” he said.

Peskov said the Kremlin regretted that the United States was more of an adversary than a partner despite the fact that Putin “repeatedly” demonstrated “political will” to normalize relations:

In Wednesday’s talks, “the US delegation discussed US political priorities and the current security environment, national perceptions of threats to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear weapons control and the format of future ones. dialogue sessions on strategic stability, ”Price said.

Biden renewed the New START nuclear weapons control deal with Russia during his first month in office, but both countries said more work needed to be done to reduce conflict and address new areas of competition.

The space race and cyber-offensive capabilities should be the order of the day, people familiar with the plans said. Price said the two delegations agreed to meet again at the end of September and hold informal consultations in the interim to determine the topics for expert working groups in the future.

Price also said senior State Department and Pentagon officials will now travel to Brussels, Belgium to brief allies at NATO headquarters.

After Wednesday’s meetings, Ryabkov told the TASS news agency that the United States has come to Geneva ready for a constructive dialogue.

“They are ready,” TASS said, quoting the deputy foreign minister. “It’s a good thing. They [the US] sent an impressive delegation representing all departments. “

Ryabkov said the United States “had worked 100% on their program” and that there had been no surprises for the Russian delegation.

The more formal Russian reading of the meeting was brief. “In accordance with the instructions of the presidents of the two countries, an in-depth discussion took place on the approaches of the parties to maintain strategic stability, the prospects for arms control and risk reduction measures,” the statement said. “Different aspects of the further development of cooperation on this subject were discussed.”

CNN’s Jason Hoffman and Zahra Ullah contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/politics/us-russia-strategic-talks/index.html

