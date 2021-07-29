



Elsewhere, Dan Bibby branded the GB’s seven-game program as a “joking” as England lost 17-12 to Argentina in the bronze playoffs.

Jack Laugher couldn’t explain the disastrous defense of his Olympic 3m Synchronized Springboard title. The photos are pretty good.

Meanwhile, Sir Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury were eliminated in the men’s tennis doubles quarterfinals.

Another big news is that Simone Biles, the game’s star attraction, withdrew from her personal all-around gym after her “surprise” yesterday.

Becky Downie explains why she made the right choice.

International cruises return with EU and US travel agreements.

British vacationers can take international cruises next week on the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of a change to the UK’s overseas travel rules. The return of an overseas cruise that has been virtually inaccessible since March last year came as ministers confirmed that from 2 August, fully vaccinated EU and US citizens could enter the UK without quarantine. The UK risks falling behind the EU, which is already open to citizens of the US and other countries. Meanwhile, Health Minister Sajid Javid said the older people “have done their job, so young people should get the coronavirus vaccine.”

Einstein finally found out that the reverse side of a black hole was right.

Astronomers were the first to observe behind a black hole and proved Albert Einstein was right about how this mysterious celestial tycoon behaved. An international team of researchers has used a high-performance X-ray telescope to study the supermassive black hole at the center of a distant galaxy 800 million light-years away. Similar to a common feature of black holes, the researchers found light in the form of X-rays emitted from the opposite side of the black hole. Read how this proves what Einstein’s dogmatic general theory of relativity predicted in 1915.

PM Interview | “We can do more to fight knife crime,” Boris Johnson urged London Mayor Sadiq Khan to do better to address this issue in the capital. The pandemic has curbed stabbing in London over the past 18 months, but remains a problem, especially among young people and gangs. Read more about Johnson’s extensive interview.

Worldwide: Hoover Dam hits record lows.

No visitor can miss the spooky whitestone strip that heralds the fate of Lake Mead. Running along the 759-mile shoreline of one of the largest reservoirs in the United States, the so-called “tub ring” marks how far Lake Mead has fallen from its previous level, and how far the states and cities that depend on it are. Disaster. Formed with the construction of the Hoover Dam in 1935, Io Dodds has an emergency dispatch to the crisis that forms for the 25 million people who still depend on water, including 90% of the population of nearby Las Vegas.

