US, India agree to expand multilateral security partnership





NEW DELHI Senior Indian and US diplomats pledged Wednesday to expand their multilateral security partnership, stressing the deepening of ties between the two countries concerned about China’s growing influence in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in New Delhi and sought to strengthen a regional front against Beijing’s assertion in the Indo-Pacific and their cooperation in Afghanistan.

They also praised each country’s help in the fight against the coronavirus and said their vaccine partnership is an effort to end the pandemic. Blinken also announced a $ 25 million fund to support India’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

There are few relationships in the world that are more vital than a relationship between the United States and India. We are the two main democracies in the world and our diversity fuels our national strength, Blinken said at a joint press conference.

Washington has made no secret of the United States’ desire for India to help isolate China. The two countries have gradually intensified their military relations and signed a series of defense agreements.

The United States and India are part of the Quad regional alliance which also includes Japan and Australia and focuses on China’s economic and military growth. China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Blinkens’ visit to India comes just days after U.S. diplomat No.2 Wendy Sherman visited China.

Blinken said he and Jaishankar also discussed regional security concerns, including Afghanistan, where the United States is expected to complete its military withdrawal in August. He called India’s contribution to the stability of Afghanistan vital. “

Blinken said there was no “military solution” to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the country would become a pariah state if the Taliban took control by force.

We will continue to work together to maintain the gains of the Afghan people and support regional stability after the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country, said Blinken.

Jaishankar said the world wants to see an independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan at peace with itself and with its neighbors, and warned that the country’s independence and sovereignty will only be guaranteed if it is free from ‘malicious influences.

New Delhi has often expressed concern that a Taliban takeover could lead to threats to India’s security.

India has provided the Afghan security forces with operational training and military equipment, although it has no troops on the ground. It has also provided over $ 2 billion in development assistance to Afghanistan.

In June, India’s foreign ministry said it was in contact with various stakeholders in Afghanistan to discuss its future. More recently, officials from the two countries have stepped up mutual visits.

New Delhi is clearly stepping up its game on the Afghanistan front, ”said Micheal Kugelman of the Asia program at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “His decision to engage more in regional diplomacy on Afghanistan signifies a desire to be more of an actor than he has in the past.

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Wednesday, Blinken discussed the pandemic, security and defense cooperation, including Quad, and shared values ​​and democratic principles, said the State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Earlier in his visit, Blinken spoke with civil society leaders and said that fundamental freedoms and the rule of law are tenets of democracies like the United States and India.

Opponents of Modis’ ruling Hindu nationalist party accused him of stifling dissent and introducing divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities. Modi has also been accused of trying to silence voices critical of his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

India routinely denies criticism of its human rights record. He also rejected criticism from foreign governments and rights groups that civil liberties have been contracted in the country.

We believe everyone deserves to have a voice in their government, to be treated with respect, no matter who they are, said Blinken.

But experts say human rights concerns are unlikely to fundamentally affect US-Indian relations.

Despite all the rhetoric touting the shared values ​​that drive the partnership, it really comes down to shared interests, Kugelman said. Ultimately, as long as China’s rise continues to be a common concern, the relationship will have no trouble working on all cylinders.

Blinken travels to Kuwait after his visit to India.

